Queer Art Club offers safe space for creative expression in Sonoma County

When the Sonoma Community Center launched its summertime Self-Expression Art Camp for youth who identify with the LGBTQIA+ community, organizers quickly realized a two-week day camp wasn’t going to suffice.

The program was so popular that the center now hosts a monthly Queer Art Club for kids ages 10 to 17. The first session met last month, with the next gathering set for Oct. 20 at the historic center in downtown Sonoma.

“The response (to the summer camp) was really great,” Lexi Bakkar, the center’s youth programs manager and ceramics studio coordinator, said. She repeatedly heard the same thing from students and parents: “This is so cool.”

Positive Images, a Santa Rosa-based nonprofit providing advocacy, education and support services to Sonoma County’s LGBTQIA+ community, partnered with the center to present the camp and is collaborating to offer the Queer Art Club.

The summer program “ended up being really beautiful,” Chelsea Kurnick, who chairs the Positive Images board of directors and helped facilitate the camp, said. “Our focus for youth programming has always been mental health oriented and peer support. Art plays a big part of that.”

Last month about a dozen kids attended the first club session, led by 22-year-old instructor Adie Valavanis of Sonoma Valley, a stop-motion animator and fabricator who recently earned a degree in animation from Detroit’s College for Creative Studies.

Valavanis guided students through maquette making with polymer clay, wire armatures and tinfoil, part of an opportunity for “radical” self-expression within a safe, inclusive, supportive environment for teens and adolescents.

The club welcomes students – and instructors – of all identities of gender, sexuality, ethnicity and race. Participants can try different art forms without seeking perfection; negativity and self-criticism are discouraged.

Students are invited to find their artistic voice as they explore a new theme each month with rotating professional artists. Upcoming sessions will feature expressive watercolor, clay self-portraits and creative collage.

The club provides an outlet for LGBTQIA+ students to “channel their energy and emotions and thoughts and fears and know you are not alone,” Eric Jackson said.

Jackson is the center’s creative programs manager who initiated the idea for the Self-Expression Art Camp and the Queer Art Club and is hopeful similar programming can be offered on a regular basis.

He said it’s important for LGBTQIA+ kids to have “that sense of community, (knowing) that you are part of something bigger and you have support.”

Jackson was impressed with the artwork students produced during the first club meeting.

“I loved how each one was so unique and the quality was so great,” he said of the zombies, cats, cactuses and other maquette characters.

“Everyone did an amazing job,” Valavanis said in an email. “It was just so cool to see everyone creating their vision in three dimensions so quickly.”

In addition to the art session, meetings include a brief check-in with a facilitator from Positive Images. Students have dinner together during the two-hour program. Last month food was donated by Epicurean Connection and Harvey’s Donuts, both of Sonoma Valley.

Bakkar and Jackson said the club fills a void in programming at the community center and hope sessions can eventually be held more often. Funding options are currently being explored; the club is offered free of charge, with donations accepted.

“Kids are talking about pronouns and gender identity so much younger these days,” Bakkar said. The club provides “a sense of belonging where you feel at ease.”

Instructors include those from within the LGBTQIA+ community who can serve as role models “living authentically and creating art and self-expression,” Kurnick, who was among the summer camp instructors, said.

“It’s really powerful to be in an accepting, judgment-free environment, especially in an environment where your peers share your identity or facets of your experience,” she said about the club that serves many purposes beyond providing a fun activity.

“It feels really affirming and has a tremendously positive impact on one’s self-confidence and overall well-being,” Kurnick said.

The Queer Art Club for kids 10 to 17 meets from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 20, Nov. 17 and Dec. 15 at the Sonoma Community Center, 276 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Admission is free; soft drinks, dinner and materials are provided. Reservations are advised as space is limited. For more information, or to register, call Lexi Bakkar at 707-938-4626, ext. 2, email lexi@sonomacommunitycenter.org or visit sonomacommunitycenter.org/queer-art-club.