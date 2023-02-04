Questions about sky-high bills and other utility issues?
Since the start of the new year, questions about Pacific Gas & Electric Co. bills have been popping up in my inbox and community forums. There’s a lot going on, from what to expect this year from rate increases requested by the utility, to surprise sky-high bills, to issues with smart meters or “budget billing,” the program created to even out wild swings in monthly costs.
What issues are you having with PG&E billing, and how is it affecting you?
Have you had particularly and unusually high PG&E bills in recent months? If so, how are you adjusting or coping?
Have you faced service disconnection? What happened if you reached out to PG&E?
I’d like to hear about your experience and track down answers to some of your questions. Please reach out by phone at 707-521-5470 or email at marisa.endicott@pressdemocrat.com or pass my information along to others. I’m also on Twitter and Facebook @InYourCornerTPD.
Marisa Endicott
“In Your Corner” Columnist, The Press Democrat
Born and raised in Northern California, I'm dedicated to getting to know all its facets and helping track down the answers to tough questions. I want to use my experience as a journalist and an investigator to shine a light on local systems, policies and practices so residents have the information they need to advocate for the changes they want to see. I’m passionate about centering the many voices in the communities I cover, and I want readers to guide my work.
