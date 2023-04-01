Tiffany, left, receives toiletries from Dowtown Streets Team case manager Taycha Solivan, before taking a shower, Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at the emergency homeless shelter in the parking lot at the county government complex in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2023

Questions hang over Sonoma County’s new, official homeless site amid latest push to clear troubled trail

EMMA MURPHY AND MARTIN ESPINOZA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 1, 2023, 8:32AM
Updated 23 minutes ago

David Law prepared a cup of noodles at a small food prep station Wednesday under a tent at Sonoma County’s new outdoor emergency shelter.

The camp, situated on a parking lot of the county government center in northern Santa Rosa, was quiet as a heavy rain came down. Only a few residents passed through its sparse communal area — a white tent with three picnic tables, bicycle storage and a mobile shower station fronting nearly 90 tents atop wooden palettes.

David Law microwaves soup, Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at a managed homeless camp at the county complex in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2023
David Law microwaves soup, Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at a managed homeless camp at the county complex in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2023

A short distance from the food station, William Barhah stood on the wet asphalt by the camp’s perimeter fence, taking a smoke break under an umbrella.

He had moved to the Joe Rodota Trail across town five days before the county cleared it. He’d heard people camped there would be offered a spot in the county’s new sanctioned outdoor camp.

County officials cannot legally clear an encampment on public ground without offering those it would displace shelter elsewhere.

Barhah and Law are among the roughly 65 residents now at the new camp off Administration Drive, in front of the county’s permitting and planning department.

“It’s good,” Barhah said. “It’s a safe place, dry, (there’s) food, on and on.”

William Barhah pauses during an interview, Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at the new manger homeless site at the county government complex in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2023
William Barhah pauses during an interview, Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at the new manger homeless site at the county government complex in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2023

The first-of-its kind county shelter represents a way station of sorts for the latest group from the Joe Rodota Trail, long one of the biggest flash points in the county’s deepening homelessness crisis.

For the county, the camp is meant to buy time and offer a secure place to shelter people while it looks to place them in more long-term housing.

But the camp is also a high-profile and costly bet — that county officials can place those individuals before the new camp’s six-month operating window closes while at the same time curbing any new explosion of homelessness on the public trail in west Santa Rosa.

It has failed on that front before.

“I don’t know where all the millions of dollars have gone, but a lot of people on the street will say it hasn’t come to help me.” Heather Jackson, Sonoma County Acts of Kindness

Three years ago, the county spent more than $12 million to clear the largest unsanctioned camp of nearly 300 people from the trail. The tiny home village it set up to take in many of those campers on county land off Highway 12 near Oakmont also was expected to operate only for several months.

That changed in the first months of the pandemic under an indefinite extension from the Board of Supervisors. It remains in operation today.

The tiny home village was one in a series of emergency moves authorized days before Christmas 2019, ahead of what would become a wave of unprecedented spending by local government on homelessness throughout the pandemic. For the county and Santa Rosa alone, that spending was up 550% over the two budget years prior to the pandemic.

Over a slightly longer period, since 2018, the county, in partnership with local cities, has spent more than $225 million in state, federal and local funds to combat homelessness. The spending helped open 420 interim beds and an additional 100 permanent supportive housing beds, according to county officials.

Resolution Declaring Shelter Crisis

“I don’t know where all the millions of dollars have gone, but a lot of people on the street will say it hasn’t come to help me,” said Heather Jackson, co-founder of Sonoma County Acts of Kindness. That’s a grassroots group that for years has provided meals, hygiene items and other support to trail residents.

As in other urban and suburban centers across California, homelessness is on the rise in Sonoma County, up 5% since 2020, to an estimated 2,893 homeless residents, according to the latest single-day count.

Meanwhile, the number of chronically homeless people — those who have been continuously homeless for one year or more and/or those who have become homeless on four or more occasions within the past three years — has shot up by 43%, to 725.

The county’s new managed camp is taking in some of those chronically homeless people. It emerged as the favored response by the Board of Supervisors to an official county-declared “shelter crisis” on the trail, where largest homeless camps have proliferated on and near the path for years.

Sonoma County’s safe place to sleep at the Sonoma County government complex parking lot at Administration Drive and Paulin Drive in Santa Rosa, Wednesday, March 23, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
Sonoma County’s safe place to sleep at the Sonoma County government complex parking lot at Administration Drive and Paulin Drive in Santa Rosa, Wednesday, March 23, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

How will it be different?

The question hanging over the new outdoor shelter site stems much from that history: How will it be any different from past efforts?

“I’m very dismayed by the amount of money that’s been spent on temporary fixes that don’t seem to lead to permanent solutions,” said Jackson, who emphasized the need to find more permanent housing solutions.

She and other homeless advocates see the emergency shelter — the county’s first outdoor managed homeless camp — as simply the latest Band-Aid for a persistent humanitarian wound that local officials have been unable to heal.

Identical tents are aligned in rows at the county’s managed homeless site, Wednesday, March 29, 2023 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2023
Identical tents are aligned in rows at the county’s managed homeless site, Wednesday, March 29, 2023 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2023

County officials said their top goal at the new emergency shelter is to provide residents the support they need to overcome the often difficult circumstances that have led to homelessness. That includes case management, enrollment in such social services programs as Medi-Cal and CalFresh, housing assistance and job training, and mental health and substance-use counseling.

In an email Friday, Tina Rivera, the county’s health services director who oversees the homelessness division, said the latest crisis declaration, and previous ones, helped add extra beds and speed efforts to address health and safety concerns on the trail and surrounding neighborhoods.

Waiting any longer would end up costing the county more money, Rivera said.

“There is a need for additional capacity as well as a need to have the ability to offer shelter to the individuals moving from the city onto the Joe Rodota Trail,” she in the email. “We cannot do one without the other … The objective is to achieve stability, improve health, reduce harmful behaviors, and increase income.”

Supervisors gave the new managed camp an initial $3 million budget to be operated by DEMA Consulting and Management, a company that ran many of the county’s emergency and transitional housing sites during the pandemic.

That cost is likely to grow, officials acknowledge.

Tim Smith with the Sonoma County Probation Department, constructs an ADA ramp and platform for those living in a county sponsored homeless camp, Wednesday, March 29, 2023 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2023
Tim Smith with the Sonoma County Probation Department, constructs an ADA ramp and platform for those living in a county sponsored homeless camp, Wednesday, March 29, 2023 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2023

“The board has no expectation that costs won’t exceed” $3 million, said County Counsel Robert Pittman.

The money is paying for a long list of goods and programs at the site, from daily meals to electricity, garbage service and pest control.

Related: What goes into the $3 million cost of Sonoma County’s new outdoor homeless shelter?

Sonoma County Managed Camp budget.pdf

‘No picnic’ on the trail

Law, 73, and his wife have been homeless for 2 1/2 years.

Their time on the Joe Rodota Trail was “no picnic,” he said.

At one point during the recent storms, they woke up in their tent “under three inches of water.”

They moved into the county site with their 14-year-old rat terrier, Killer.

“It’s been great, Law said standing outside his tent on Wednesday.

Homeless camps along the Joe Rodota Trail leading between Santa Rosa and Sebastopol have been an especially recurrent and vexing problem over the past decade.

Just in February, the county closed and cleared a group of about 50 campers along the paved bicycle and pedestrian path only to have another one pop up on a different stretch.

That new camp, which peaked at nearly 90 tents between Brittain Lane and Stony Point Road by the time it was cleared, prompted the Board of Supervisors on Feb. 21 to declare a shelter crisis and authorize establishment of the new outdoor site with its initial budget.

“The priority, the direction that was given to staff, was to get this thing done as soon as possible.” Supervisor Chris Coursey

The declaration allowed the county to bypass the public bidding process typically required of government contracts and enter into a no-bid contract with DEMA and other service providers, even before the exact terms of the partnership could be established.

County officials were unable to provide The Press Democrat with the DEMA contract because they said it has not been finalized.

“This is consistent with how we do a lot of contracts with emergency operations centers,” said Pittman, the county’s top attorney.

He added the county has used a similar approach during wildfires, floods and the COVID-19 pandemic when the county set up emergency housing sites for hundreds of unhoused people.

“The priority, the direction that was given to staff, was to get this thing done as soon as possible,” said Supervisor Chris Coursey, whose Santa Rosa-centered district includes the affected part of the Joe Rodota Trail.

The county expects anywhere from 70 to 100 individuals to move into the managed camp. Others on the trail have set up beyond the closed stretch or dispersed to new areas.

Amanda Negrete, right, answers questions while going through the intake process for a safe place to sleep after being moved off the Joe Rodota Trail and into a tent camp at the Sonoma County government complex parking lot at Administration Drive and Paulin Drive in Santa Rosa, Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
Amanda Negrete, right, answers questions while going through the intake process for a safe place to sleep after being moved off the Joe Rodota Trail and into a tent camp at the Sonoma County government complex parking lot at Administration Drive and Paulin Drive in Santa Rosa, Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

Gaining entry

Inside the camp, residents were better sheltered from the rain than they were on the Joe Rodota trail. Their large new tents had high ceilings and were on platforms, raised several inches above the wet parking lot.

But admitting many of those displaced from the trail and others seeking shelter at the site has not always gone smoothly.

One male resident, who asked that his name not be used to protect his privacy, said he and his wife were living together on the trail when it was cleared March 23.

The man, who is in his mid-30s, said he had filled out all the required county paperwork and was told his background check was pending. He said they accepted his wife but not him. He then spent several nights in the rain, sleeping in a nearby bank alcove next to an drive-thru ATM.

“I was out here last night, over in this area,” he said Tuesday.

“They told her to bring me in (this morning) and that they would fast-track me so I could be with her. And now, I have to do the ‘Coordinated Entry’ all over again … it's all the paperwork they have you fill out before you can get into in somewhere, and I've already done that like six times.”

Jared Hundley reads the rules before deciding not to apply for a safe place to sleep after being moved off the Joe Rodota Trail and brought to a tent camp at the Sonoma County government complex parking lot at Administration Drive and Paulin Drive in Santa Rosa, Wednesday, March 23, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
Jared Hundley reads the rules before deciding not to apply for a safe place to sleep after being moved off the Joe Rodota Trail and brought to a tent camp at the Sonoma County government complex parking lot at Administration Drive and Paulin Drive in Santa Rosa, Wednesday, March 23, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

Corrine Thompson, DEMA’s director and project manager of the camp, said entry is restricted to individuals who are referred to the camp by the county’s homeless outreach staff.

Residents must undergo background checks, she said. Those who have been convicted of a sex offense, a violent felony or a felony in the past seven years are not allowed.

Thompson said the county established those rules. “We had nothing to do with that,” she said.

The camp does not take “drop-ins,” county officials said.

One young man who was making his way up to Spokane and who stood outside the camp Monday said he was told it would take two or three days before any word on whether he could stay.

But without a county referral, that would be unlikely.

Neighborhood criticism

Kiff said he has received complaints from neighbors and county employees about people camping in the surrounding area.

The county has faced vehement criticism from neighbors worried about the camp’s impact on safety, trash, noise and other community concerns.

He said resolving those concerns was a “priority.”

Sonoma County Homelessness Services Division Director Dave Kiff makes the rounds through unoccupied tents while getting them ready for incoming guests at the mouthy’s safe place to sleep tent camp at the Sonoma County government complex parking lot at Administration Drive and Paulin Drive in Santa Rosa, Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
Sonoma County Homelessness Services Division Director Dave Kiff makes the rounds through unoccupied tents while getting them ready for incoming guests at the mouthy’s safe place to sleep tent camp at the Sonoma County government complex parking lot at Administration Drive and Paulin Drive in Santa Rosa, Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

The camp holds 87 tents surrounded by a screened perimeter fence.

The tents, arranged in pods of six, are equipped with a cot, blanket and smoke detector. Staff covered the tops of the rain-resistant tents with plastic to keep them dry during the latest storm.

“We survived the rain pretty well,” Kiff said.

Residents have access to a small kitchen area with snacks, a communal eating area which includes three picnic tables, two heaters and a charging station, storage bins, portable restrooms and hand washing stations. Mobile shower stations are also brought in four times a week and hot meals are delivered once a day.

On Wednesday, a crew was finishing work on an wheelchair-accessible tent platform, while another team handled electrical work to shift the camp off generators onto the power grid.

Two security guards were stationed just inside the fence at the camp’s entrance at the corner of Administration Drive and Paulin Drive.

Residents are allowed to come and go throughout the day before the midnight to 5 a.m. curfew, but to enter, they must sign in and go through a security search to check for weapons and drugs, which are prohibited on site.

Many residents, including Barhah, said they don’t mind the security presence. However, advocates say others have raised concerns about overly strict rules and aggressive security measures.

“I just had somebody there say, ‘It feels like a prison to me,’” said Jackson, the Acts of Kindness co-founder.

On Thursday, she said she’s not been allowed to enter the camp to deliver hot meals. That’s something she said her organization was permitted to do at Los Guilicos Village, the tiny home site across from Oakmont in eastern Santa Rosa.

Alicia Roman, an attorney with California Legal Rural Assistance, she’s also heard residents compare the camp environment to a detention center.

A security guard keeps watch for incoming guests for a safe place to sleep after being moved off the Joe Rodota Trail and into a tent camp at the Sonoma County government complex parking lot at Administration Drive and Paulin Drive in Santa Rosa, Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
A security guard keeps watch for incoming guests for a safe place to sleep after being moved off the Joe Rodota Trail and into a tent camp at the Sonoma County government complex parking lot at Administration Drive and Paulin Drive in Santa Rosa, Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

One resident who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation, said she now leaves the camp only once a day to avoid multiple security searches, which she described as “invasive.”

On one occasion, she said, a security guard went through all of her groceries, pulling apart individual cheese slices to search for contraband.

Visitors are not yet allowed at the camp, though the county’s website says visitors are permitted between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. County and DEMA officials say visitors will be allowed soon but would not say when.

“We all have family that do love and care about us,” said a woman named Nycee, who would give only her first name, said as she prepared to move in on March 23. “People can’t come look for you.”

Michelle Patino, DEMA’s co-owner, said the site’s guest policy would be discussed at a camp meeting on Monday.

“The residents will make the final decision,” she wrote in a Friday email to The Press Democrat.

Roman said the heavy security and strict rules can exacerbate anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder that many homeless people endure.

Still, she and other advocates have encouraged trail residents to give the camp a try.

Sonoma County Homelessness Services Division Director Dave Kiff makes the rounds through unoccupied tents while getting them ready for incoming guests at the county’s safe place to sleep tent camp at the Sonoma County government complex parking lot at Administration Drive and Paulin Drive in Santa Rosa, Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
Sonoma County Homelessness Services Division Director Dave Kiff makes the rounds through unoccupied tents while getting them ready for incoming guests at the county’s safe place to sleep tent camp at the Sonoma County government complex parking lot at Administration Drive and Paulin Drive in Santa Rosa, Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

“There’s no other options for unhoused people,” Roman said. “This is the only option they’re giving them. Los Guilicos is full. I tell them, ‘Go try it. If it doesn’t work out, just leave. You don’t have to stay there.’”

One of the new residents giving the camp a try is Julian Mendoza, 20, who had been living on the trail since the beginning of the year, when he was laid off from his job as a welder.

Mendoza, who has a wife and two children back in Mexico, suddenly had no money to pay for the apartment bedroom he shared with another person for $500 a month. He said he started living on the trail after asking a resident there if he could join him.

Mendoza, who stands at 6 feet and 200 pounds, was shy, and soft-spoken, his eyes only occasionally looking up from the ground.

He said it’s been difficult living on the trail, through storm after storm.

Julian Mendoza, 20, a welder, takes in the tent he he lives in at the county’s managed homeless site, Wednesday, March 29, 2023 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2023
Julian Mendoza, 20, a welder, takes in the tent he he lives in at the county’s managed homeless site, Wednesday, March 29, 2023 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2023

“It’s very different here,” he said of the managed camp, speaking in Spanish while sitting in the shelter’s shared warming and communal space. “The way they treat us, it’s good. There’s even a refrigerator where you can put your leftovers.”

“They told me that I might be able to find an affordable apartment to rent in the future if I behave myself,” he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Emma Murphy at 707-521-5228 or emma.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MurphReports.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.

Emma Murphy

County government, politics reporter

The decisions of Sonoma County’s elected leaders and those running county government departments impact people’s lives in real, direct ways. Your local leaders are responsible for managing the county’s finances, advocating for support at the state and federal levels, adopting policies on public health, housing and business — to name a few — and leading emergency response and recovery.
As The Press Democrat’s county government and politics reporter, my job is to spotlight their work and track the outcomes.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.