Healdsburg Police say they will reconsider a policy that asks citizens who seek public records to disclose whether they intend to use them for the purpose of filing a lawsuit.

The move comes after The Press Democrat questioned whether the practice complies with the spirit of California’s Public Records Access law.

The question on the department’s online form for citizens to request police records raised eyebrows with statewide transparency advocates after a Press Democrat reporter posted an image of the form to social media.

Along with questions about the requester’s identity, the form included unusual inquiries about what purpose the records would be used for. “Do you plan to use this report in a lawsuit?” the form asked, “if yes, please list the party (ies) to be sued.”

The form is designed for members of the public who wish to request a copy of a police report, the release of which in California can be limited to the parties involved in the incident, at least while the investigation is underway, according to David Loy, legal director with the First Amendment Coalition, a nonprofit group that advocates for greater government transparency.

Because the Healdsburg Police Department form is specifically for criminal records whose release is limited to certain parties, the agency is justified in seeking to identify whether the requester is eligible to receive the police report, Loy said.

But the lawsuit question is “problematic,” he said, and the agency could not legally hold back records depending on the answer, or lack of an answer, to that question.

“Putting it on this form would suggest they expect it to be answered and I don’t know that people would know they’re free not to answer it,” Loy said.

Whether someone answered the lawsuit question or not does not determine whether they receive a police report or other record they’re legally entitled to, Healdsburg Police Chief Matt Jenkins wrote in an email.

The Healdsburg Police Department’s online form to request police reports includes an unusual inquiry about whether the report will be used in a lawsuit. Department officials said they would review the form, following an inquiry by The Press Democrat.

“I can only comment anecdotally that people often leave it blank when they submit the form, say unknown, or simply put N/A after this question,” he said.

The questions on the department’s form have gone unchanged possibly for decades, Jenkins said, and he did not know the reason for the litigation question. “One theory surrounds retaining associated records (to ensure) they were not purged,” he wrote.

Jenkins took over leadership of the department following former Chief Kevin Burke’s retirement in 2021.

“The questions (from The Press Democrat) and answers have sparked us to look into updating the form to make sure we care capturing information relevant for our processes today,” he wrote.

Outside of records like police incident reports where the law limits who can receive them, government agencies in California are not allowed to predicate releasing public documents on any information from the requester, Loy said.

Earlier this year, Loy wrote a letter to Vallejo’s city government pushing them to change a policy that required people requesting records under the California Public Records Act to provide their name, address and phone number. It is illegal under state law for government agencies to make the release of public records conditional based on identity, Loy wrote in that letter.

Vallejo quietly removed the requirements in the letter’s wake, according to a report in the Vallejo Sun.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Graham at 707-526-8667 or andrew.graham@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @AndrewGraham88