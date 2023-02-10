Robert McDonald stepped down from his seat on the Sonoma Planning Commission on Dec. 15, citing undisclosed personal reasons. But a community watchdog group has raised questions about whether his exit could be related to a property sale with controversial real estate mogul Ken Mattson.

“It’s been an honor, a pleasure and a privilege to be able to work with you,” McDonald said in his December announcement. According to the Index-Tribune’s investigation, within weeks, McDonald and his partner, Wayne Sobon, signed papers to sell their two Sonoma bungalows to Red Spruce Tree LP, of which Mattson is president. The $6 million off-market sale was recorded on Jan. 6 for the properties at 454 and 446 Third St. W., county records show. The properties were last appraised for $640,739 and $1,009,391 in 2022, and are both permitted as vacation rentals in the city of Sonoma.

Grant deed of West Third Street Bungalows.pdf

Deed of Trust for West Third Street Bungalows.pdf

McDonald, who did not respond to requests for comment from the Index-Tribune, has served on the planning commission since 2015 as both an alternate and primary commissioner. The timeline of his departure and the property sale raised questions from members of Wake Up Sonoma, a grassroots group that has made it their mission to bring transparency to the many Sonoma Valley real estate purchases made by Mattson in recent years.

"This is very Orwellian. Lefever/Mattson just purchased two properties appraised at $1.6 million in 2022 and yet paid a mind-numbing $6 million for these two bungalows with a vacation rental permit. Normally, that would be outrageous in and of itself. However, one of the owners was a city of Sonoma planning commissioner, who retired right around or soon after the close of escrow,“ said Veronica Napoles, a founder of Wake Up Sonoma, said in an email to the I-T on Thursday afternoon. ”Wow!“

Calls to Mattson’s spokesperson Jeff Nead, of Glodow Nead Communication, were not returned by press time.

Mattson, along with his business partner Tim LeFever, have used a variety of limited liability companies to buy dozens of properties totaling more than $130 million as of December, since their first purchase in 2015. They scooped up high-profile businesses like the Sonoma Cheese Factory, Cornerstone Sonoma, Ravenswood Winery and the former Ramekins culinary school, along with dozens of residential houses. The numerous purchases have unnerved residents in Sonoma Valley who have expressed concerns that many of the properties sit inactive or take years to develop.

According to property records, the yellow bungalow at 446 Third St. W. is 1,470 square feet and was built in 1900, while the neighboring red house is 976 square feet and was built in 1954. Mattson inherited the properties’ vacation rental permits as part of the purchase, according to Larry Barnett, chair of the planning commission. Vacation rental permits from the city of Sonoma are tied to the land, unlike the county, where a new property owner must reapply for the coveted permits. The city stopped issuing vacation rental permits in 2017, amid backlash over the housing shortage.

The permits would increase the value of the homes, according to Sonoma Realtors, which may account for the higher-than-expected sale price of $6 million for both bungalows. Recent neighborhood purchases on similarly-sized lots show generally lower property values — a 1,996-square-foot home nearby sold in 2022 for $1.5 million, while a 1,620-square-foot home with a pool sold for $1.28 million in 2021.

Planning commissioners are appointed by the city council, and McDonald was last appointed in 2021 by former Councilmember Amy Harrington. Mayor Sandra Lowe kept him as her commission appointee when she replaced Harrington on the council later that year.

According to McDonald’s LinkedIn profile, he accepted a position as project manager with the Bay Area-based urban planning and consulting firm Good City Company. He will be replaced by Amy O’Gorman who began serving on the commission Feb. 1.

“I wanted someone who had been here their whole life and lives on the West side,” Lowe said. “Amy has a vast knowledge of state housing policy and she’s a perfect fit.”

This is a developing story, check back for details.

Contact Chase Hunter at chase.hunter@sonomanews.com and follow @Chase_HunterB on Twitter.