Rabbitt, Hooper await more results in 2nd District Supervisor race

Sonoma County Supervisor David Rabbitt jumped out to a strong lead in his bid for a fourth term, but he and his closest rival in the 2nd District race, Blake Hooper, signaled Wednesday they would await additional returns before declaring any outcome.

Rabbitt had received 58.75% of the 10,843 votes counted so far, while Hooper had 35.97% and Kevin Hayenga had 5.28%.

“I think everyone wants to see more votes counted, just have to be patient,” Rabbitt said. “I’m happy where I’m at obviously and I think what’s possible and what’s probably are perhaps two different things.”

Deva Proto, the county’s registrar of voters, estimated Wednesday the county had about 45,000 mail-in ballots, plus provisional ballots, left to be counted, bringing projected voter turnout to around 34%. There are 304,022 registered voters in the county.

While Proto did not know how many ballots were left to be counted in the 2nd District specifically, a 34% turnout would mean about 11,027 ballots are outstanding in the race.

There are 64,325 registered voters in the 2nd District.

The next scheduled update of returns is Friday.

For the race to move to a runoff in November, Rabbitt would have to cede an advantage of about eight percentage points.

That was enough of a margin Wednesday, given the overall vote, to call the contest, said David McCuan, chair of Sonoma State University’s Political Science Department.

“The race is over,” he said.

“To hold out that this will fundamentally change by Friday at 5 p.m. is grasping at political straws,” McCuan said.

Hooper, who is making is his first bid for public office, however, remains hopeful and said “it would be silly for a candidate to call it over after only a fraction of the votes have been counted.”

He serves on the Petaluma Planning Commission and works as a legislative consultant in the state Senate.

“I’m grateful for all the support and I’m eagerly awaiting the next round of results,” Hooper later added.

Voters’ concerns about quality of life issues including rising housing costs, transportation needs and the worsening drought, animated the at-times acrimonious race for the south county seat on the Board of Supervisors.

Both Hooper and Hayenga, a freelance video editor and Uber driver, positioned themselves as progressive alternatives to Rabbitt, a centrist and the board’s senior incumbent. All three candidates are registered Democrats and Petaluma residents.

Tuesday night, Hayenga, who has signaled his interest in a run for Petaluma City Council, thanked his voters in a message sent over social media.

“I thank all for those who voted for me and I am looking to be back again in November,” Hayenga said.

Throughout the race Rabbitt touted his record pushing for extra county spending on road repairs, his work as a long-time member of the SMART board and his efforts to see through the county’s bid to modernize and consolidate its widespread network of rural fire districts.

“I think it’s a strong record of accomplishments,” Rabbitt said. “We knew that if we got that message out we were going to be successful.”

The 2nd District includes Petaluma, Penngrove, Cotati, a sliver of Rohnert Park, Bloomfield, Two Rock, and the San Pablo Bay shore out to Sears Point.

Staff reporter Paulina Pineda contributed to this story.

