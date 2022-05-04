Rabbitt, Hooper, Hayenga to attend online District 2 candidate forum Monday

Sonoma County Supervisor David Rabbitt, as well as challengers Blake Hooper and Kevin Hayenga will take part in an online forum next week focused on the race for the 2nd District supervisor seat.

The forum, hosted by the Argus-Courier and Petaluma Area Chamber of Commerce, is set for 6 p.m. Monday, May 9, on Zoom. The event is expected to last until 7:30 p.m.

Argus-Courier Editor Tyler Silvy will guide the discussion as moderator, and will pose a range of questions, touching on topics including the region’s coronavirus recovery and ongoing drought. The questions were developed in collaboration with the Petaluma Area Chamber of Commerce.

The event is one of many forums put on throughout this election cycle, culminating with the June 7 statewide primary.

Residents are encouraged to log into the Argus-Courier forum landing page at petaluma360.com/forum for the event.

A former Petaluma City Council member, Rabbitt has represented District 2, taking in Petaluma, Penngrove, Cotati and a sliver of Rohnert Park, since he was first elected in 2010.

He faces off against Hooper, a Petaluma planning commissioner and former staffer for Rep. Jared Huffman, as well as Hayenga, another first-time candidate and Petaluma resident who is not spending or raising money for his campaign.

Rabbitt, meanwhile, more than doubled Hooper’s fundraising total during the last reporting period, raising more than $110,000 from Jan. 1 to April 23, the latest campaign finance records show.

If no candidate in the race receives more than 50%, the two top vote-getters will proceed to a November runoff.