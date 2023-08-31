Racehorse injured at Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa dies in Berkeley

A racehorse injured last week while at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds track in Santa Rosa has been euthanized.

I’ll Do It For You, a 5-year-old thoroughbred, sustained an unknown injury Aug. 24 at the track, according to Equibase, a clearing house for horse racing statistics.

Though, there was no record of the horse having raced there this year.

I’ll Do It For You was housed at stables connected to Golden Gate Fields in Berkeley, said Alexandra Lombardi, senior vice president with Actum LLC., the public relations firm representing Golden Gate Fields’ owners, the Stronach Group.

Twenty of the horse’s 37 recorded race starts were at the soon-to-be-closed racetrack, which straddles Berkeley and Albany, according to Equibase.

Becky Bartling, CEO of the Sonoma County Fairgrounds and Event Center, told The Press Democrat on Wednesday that she was not aware the horse was at the fairgrounds nor that it was injured.

“My director of racing doesn't know anything about it, is not familiar with the horse,” she added. “We're completely confused.”

The last time I’ll Do It For You was recorded as racing in Santa Rosa was Aug. 7, 2022, according to the database.

The California Horse Racing Board had recorded the fatality as happening at the Sonoma County racetrack, but Lombardi said the horse was moved back to its home stable in Berkeley and was euthanized there.

Bartling said her director of racing talked to a safety steward at Golden Gate Fields who confirmed the horse’s injury happened at the Albany racetrack.

The nature of I’ll Do It For You’s injury is still unknown.

“The Stronach Group is reviewing the exact cause of death to ensure they continue to provide the highest level of care and the safest environment possible for all equine athletes, whether training, racing or stabled at their tracks,” Lombardi said.

I’ll Do It For You had entered six races this year but didn’t win, marking a departure from 2021 when the horse competed in 13 races and eight times placed in the top three.

Quentin B. Miller was listed as the horse’s trainer, according to Equibase, and was owned by Miller, Bernardo Orsi and George F. Schmidt.

I’ll Do It For You amassed $156,382 in earnings during its career as a racehorse, Equibase data shows.

Earlier this month, a thoroughbred, Danehill Song, took a bad step at a racing event during the Sonoma County Fair and was euthanized.

The sport seems to be fading from the Bay Area.

Golden Gate Fields is set to close at the end of the year while the San Mateo-based track, Bay Meadows, closed in 2008.

In 2022, The Press Democrat reported Wine Country Horse Racing at the Sonoma County Fair canceled a day of races due to a lack of horses.

Kathryn Styer Martínez is a reporting intern for the Press Democrat. She can be reached at kathryn.styermartinez@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5337.