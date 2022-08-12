Subscribe

Races for 4 seats on Santa Rosa City Council take shape as filing deadline hits

PAULINA PINEDA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 12, 2022, 1:32PM
At least eight prospective candidates are vying for four seats on the seven-member Santa Rosa City Council in November.

The majority are political newcomers who have never served in an elected position. Many are 2017 fire survivors who said the experience showed them the power of community and pushed them to be more involved in Santa Rosa.

Incumbent Victoria Fleming is seeking a second term in District 4 and Council member Dianna MacDonald, who was appointed in February to replace Jack Tibbetts in District 3, is running to fill the remaining two years of his term.

At least two newcomers are guaranteed to take a seat on the dais as voters will choose someone to replace Council members John Sawyer in District 2 and Tom Schwedhelm in District 6.

Most of the candidates said housing and homelessness were two of the top issues facing the city.

The nomination period to qualify for the Nov. 8 general election opened July 18 and closed Aug. 12. The filing deadline will be extended to Aug. 17 in districts where the incumbent doesn’t file by Aug. 12.

New council members will be sworn in December. The person elected to District 3 will serve through December 2024 while those elected to Districts 2, 4 and 6 will serve through December 2026.

Look up your district here.

District 2

Two people pulled paperwork to succeed Sawyer in the city’s southeast District 2 that includes Bennett Valley.

Sawyer served on the City Council from 2004 to 2012 and was elected again in 2014 and 2018, making him among the longest serving representatives in local government. He announced in April he would not seek a fifth term.

District 2 Hopefuls at a Glance

Mason Rossiter

— Age: 20

— Profession: Student at Santa Rosa Junior College studying political science and a barista at Starbucks.

Mark Stapp

— Age: 48

— Profession: Senior director for corporate and foundation relations at Sonoma State University.

— Experience: 2016 graduate of Leadership Santa Rosa, serves on various nonprofit boards, including on the board of Social Advocates for Youth, and is a member of Santa Rosa’s Design Review Board.

Mason Rossiter

Rossiter, 20, a Santa Rosa Junior College student, said government bodies should reflect the community they serve to better understand and address the needs of diverse groups. Those factors pushed him to seek office, he said.

“I believe that if we allow people who don’t reflect who we are to dictate our lives then we’re inevitably going to miss out on the betterment of our lives,” he said.

Rossiter, who grew up just outside city limits and has lived in District 2 since February, described himself as “fairly apolitical” in high school. He became more engaged during the 2020 election, the first year he could vote.

In addition to homelessness and housing, Rossiter said he also wants to focus on police accountability and examine the police department’s budget to see how resources could be shifted from enforcement to enhancing mental health services and housing to address the root causes of issues like homelessness.

Mark Stapp

Stapp, 48, and his wife moved to Santa Rosa from San Francisco in 2011. His experience participating in Leadership Santa Rosa gave him a better understanding of community issues and piqued his interest in becoming more involved in the city.

Running for office is a natural progression to the community work he’s already doing, he said. He is senior director for corporate and foundation relations at Sonoma State University.

He has spent the last few months meeting with constituents and stakeholder groups and becoming “better versed on key community issues” both citywide and in District 2. Sawyer has endorsed Stapp.

If elected, Stapp’s priorities include increasing housing by streamlining the building process and focusing on smart development like infill that protects water resources and green space. He wants to attract more housing and new businesses to downtown, too.

District 3

MacDonald is running unopposed in District 3, which spans the easternmost Santa Rosa hills and as far out as Oakmont.

Dianna MacDonald running unopposed for District 3

— Age: 49

— Profession: Vice president of her family’s heating and cooling business, North Bay Commercial Services.

— Experience: Previously served as a school board trustee in Windsor and as president of the California State PTA, where she currently serves as a legislative advocate.

MacDonald, 49, is a fourth generation Sonoma County resident and grew up in Santa Rosa. A former president of the California State PTA, she is vice president of her family’s heating and cooling business.

Since being appointed to council, MacDonald has been studying up on policy and budget documents, meeting with staff and talking to residents. She draws on her background in education and experience managing her business to help her in her new role on council.

MacDonald has championed support for public safety and improving city infrastructure and said she will continue to do so, if elected. The city must invest in maintenance of city-owned buildings, ensure the fire department has the equipment and staff needed to support fire prevention efforts and partner with police to fill vacancies.

She also wants to look at ways to help people living on the margins stay in their homes and work with school districts on issues from barriers to transportation to before and after school care.

District 4

Four people are hoping to represent District 4 in the city’s northeast that includes Fountaingrove and Hidden Valley and stretches south to the Junior College neighborhood.

District 4 Hopefuls at a Glance

Victoria Fleming

— Age: 41

— Profession: Licensed clinical social worker.

— Experience: Santa Rosa City Council since 2018. Previously served on various community and nonprofit boards, including the Sonoma County Commission on the Status of Women and League of Women Voters.

Henry Huang

— Age: 52

— Profession: Small business owner, certified public accountant, attorney and real estate broker.

— Experience: Serves on the Santa Rosa Cultural Heritage Board and is involved with the Redwood Empire Chinese Association.

Terry Sanders

— Age: 53

— Profession: Firefighter with Oakland Fire Department.

— Experience: Board of directors of the Wednesday Night Market.

Scheherazade “Shari” Shamsavari

— Age: 73

— Profession: Retired education and health professional.

— Experience: Active in the Sonoma State University Alumni Association, nonprofit groups, including the Santa Rosa Rotary Club, and her homeowners association.

Victoria Fleming

Fleming, 41, a licensed clinical social worker, was elected in 2018, a year after the Tubbs Fire tore through swaths of the district. She took on a lead role in lobbying Congress and federal agencies for financial assistance and supported programs to aid recovery and rebuild efforts.

She has supported a program to expand affordable child care in the city, citywide minimum wage, has pushed for more environmentally friendly practices and is a proponent of improving transportation infrastructure.

Fleming said she wants to continue serving to keep building on the work the council has accomplished in the last four years.

Moving forward, priorities include addressing short-term rentals, many of which are concentrated in her district, overseeing development of the Chanate property, continuing to focus on climate change and recovery efforts.

Henry Huang

Huang, 52, is a 17-year resident of Santa Rosa and said he brings his background as a business owner and a fresh perspective to the dais.

He wants to help create a community where young people, like his children, will want to stay or return to and make the city a destination for generations. His experience as a small-business owner working with budgets, payroll and day-to-day operations will help him as a council member to address city and community needs.

The city’s response to homelessness “is unacceptable” and lawmakers and staff should look beyond Santa Rosa for best practices in other communities to address the issue, he said.

Beyond addressing homelessness, he said his priories include housing and job creation and retention.

Terry Sanders

A Bay Area native, Sanders and his family moved to Fountaingrove in 2006.

During the Tubbs Fire, Sanders, who lost his home, served as a bridge between the local command center and his neighborhood, providing updates on fire suppression and recovery efforts. The experienced solidified his sense of community and inspired him to be more involved in Santa Rosa, he said.

He said his background in public safety has given him a unique perspective on local government’s role during emergencies and on addressing issues like homelessness that will serve him if elected.

Sanders, 53, an Oakland firefighter, said he wants to focus on revitalizing the city’s core and address housing by streamlining the building process and examining impact fees to help encourage construction of homes of all income levels.

He wants to address the root causes of homelessness by connecting unhoused residents to mental health and substance use programs and better tracking who is accessing services. As part of that effort, he would address barriers to service and service resistance.

Scheherazade “Shari” Shamsavari

Shamsavari has lived in Santa Rosa since 2008 but has long been involved in the North Bay community, helping launch an afterschool art therapy program for students at Yulupa Elementary School and working with at-risk youth in Marin County in the early 1990s.

Retired from her career in education, which included working as a university professor in Mexico, Shamsavari, 73, said she felt it was time to get back to work after seeing pandemic impacts on small businesses and growing housing insecurity and homelessness fueled by fires and COVID-19.

“I decided again to roll up my sleeves and support my Santa Rosa community and improve the lives of underserved populations,” she said.

In addition to tackling homelessness and supporting small businesses, Shamsavari wants to look at ways the city can help immigrant and culturally diverse populations become financially secure and resilient and she wants to help revive Sonoma County’s wine industry by supporting farmworkers by providing financial assistance and scholarships.

District 6

Schwedhelm, who was first elected to the council in 2014, announced in October he wouldn’t seek a third term representing the city’s northwest District 6, which includes Coffey Park and its outskirts. He has endorsed Jeff Okrepkie as a successor. No other candidate had filed paperwork for the race by Friday midday.

A Santa Rosa native, Okrepkie, 43, founded and was the first president of Coffey Strong, a neighborhood support group created following the 2017 Tubbs Fire to help him and his neighbors rebuild after the blaze.

Jeff Okrepkie running unopposed for District 6

— Age: 43

— Profession: Commercial insurance agent.

— Experience: Founder of neighborhood support group Coffey Strong, member of the Santa Rosa Planning Commission.

That experience thrust him into a leadership role and he said as Schwedhelm prepared to retire, he and other residents encouraged him to run for office. With Coffey Strong’s work winding down, he felt he had the time to dedicate to City Council, he said.

Okrepkie, who works as a commercial insurance agent, has spent the last few months meeting with elected officials, stakeholders and residents and gathering feedback on what issues need to be address in the community.

In addition to tackling housing and homelessness, Okrepkie said he want to address city finances. Many programs and staff positions are paid through one-time funding or grants, which he said is not sustainable. Santa Rosa needs to take steps to increase its fiscal reserves and get to a more stable position, he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @paulinapineda22.

Paulina Pineda

Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park city reporter

Decisions made by local elected officials have some of the biggest day-to-day impacts on residents, from funding investments in roads and water infrastructure to setting policies to address housing needs and homelessness. As a city reporter, I want to track those decisions and how they affect the community while also highlighting areas that are being neglected or can be improved.

