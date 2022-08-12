Races for 4 seats on Santa Rosa City Council take shape as filing deadline hits

At least eight prospective candidates are vying for four seats on the seven-member Santa Rosa City Council in November.

The majority are political newcomers who have never served in an elected position. Many are 2017 fire survivors who said the experience showed them the power of community and pushed them to be more involved in Santa Rosa.

Incumbent Victoria Fleming is seeking a second term in District 4 and Council member Dianna MacDonald, who was appointed in February to replace Jack Tibbetts in District 3, is running to fill the remaining two years of his term.

At least two newcomers are guaranteed to take a seat on the dais as voters will choose someone to replace Council members John Sawyer in District 2 and Tom Schwedhelm in District 6.

Most of the candidates said housing and homelessness were two of the top issues facing the city.

The nomination period to qualify for the Nov. 8 general election opened July 18 and closed Aug. 12. The filing deadline will be extended to Aug. 17 in districts where the incumbent doesn’t file by Aug. 12.

New council members will be sworn in December. The person elected to District 3 will serve through December 2024 while those elected to Districts 2, 4 and 6 will serve through December 2026.

Look up your district here.

District 2

Two people pulled paperwork to succeed Sawyer in the city’s southeast District 2 that includes Bennett Valley.

Sawyer served on the City Council from 2004 to 2012 and was elected again in 2014 and 2018, making him among the longest serving representatives in local government. He announced in April he would not seek a fifth term.

District 2 Hopefuls at a Glance Mason Rossiter — Age: 20 — Profession: Student at Santa Rosa Junior College studying political science and a barista at Starbucks. Mark Stapp — Age: 48 — Profession: Senior director for corporate and foundation relations at Sonoma State University. — Experience: 2016 graduate of Leadership Santa Rosa, serves on various nonprofit boards, including on the board of Social Advocates for Youth, and is a member of Santa Rosa’s Design Review Board.

Mason Rossiter

Rossiter, 20, a Santa Rosa Junior College student, said government bodies should reflect the community they serve to better understand and address the needs of diverse groups. Those factors pushed him to seek office, he said.

“I believe that if we allow people who don’t reflect who we are to dictate our lives then we’re inevitably going to miss out on the betterment of our lives,” he said.

Rossiter, who grew up just outside city limits and has lived in District 2 since February, described himself as “fairly apolitical” in high school. He became more engaged during the 2020 election, the first year he could vote.

In addition to homelessness and housing, Rossiter said he also wants to focus on police accountability and examine the police department’s budget to see how resources could be shifted from enforcement to enhancing mental health services and housing to address the root causes of issues like homelessness.

Mark Stapp

Stapp, 48, and his wife moved to Santa Rosa from San Francisco in 2011. His experience participating in Leadership Santa Rosa gave him a better understanding of community issues and piqued his interest in becoming more involved in the city.

Running for office is a natural progression to the community work he’s already doing, he said. He is senior director for corporate and foundation relations at Sonoma State University.

He has spent the last few months meeting with constituents and stakeholder groups and becoming “better versed on key community issues” both citywide and in District 2. Sawyer has endorsed Stapp.

If elected, Stapp’s priorities include increasing housing by streamlining the building process and focusing on smart development like infill that protects water resources and green space. He wants to attract more housing and new businesses to downtown, too.

District 3

MacDonald is running unopposed in District 3, which spans the easternmost Santa Rosa hills and as far out as Oakmont.

Dianna MacDonald running unopposed for District 3 — Age: 49 — Profession: Vice president of her family’s heating and cooling business, North Bay Commercial Services. — Experience: Previously served as a school board trustee in Windsor and as president of the California State PTA, where she currently serves as a legislative advocate.

MacDonald, 49, is a fourth generation Sonoma County resident and grew up in Santa Rosa. A former president of the California State PTA, she is vice president of her family’s heating and cooling business.

Since being appointed to council, MacDonald has been studying up on policy and budget documents, meeting with staff and talking to residents. She draws on her background in education and experience managing her business to help her in her new role on council.