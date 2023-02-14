Racist joke involving cotton balls roils Bay Area school

A student at a Contra Costa County middle school was punished last week for handing out cotton balls at school in what district officials say was a racist joke aimed at making fun of Black History Month celebrations.

Adam Clark, the superintendent of the Mt. Diablo Unified School District, notified parents about the incident — which occurred at Diablo View Middle School in Clayton — via email on Thursday.

"Unfortunately, we as school and District leaders missed a crucial opportunity to turn this bullying and racist incident into a learning opportunity," Clark said in the email, which was shared with SFGATE. "I will correct that inaction. That said, Mt. Diablo Unified School District is committed to creating a safe and welcoming environment for all students."

The district did not immediately reply to an SFGATE request for more information on what Clark deemed "inaction" by school and district leaders.

Clark's statement to parents says multiple students took part in the stunt, but only the student who brought the cotton balls to school was punished. In his statement, Clark did not specify what grade the student was in, nor did he say what disciplinary action was taken against the student.

"We have to directly address and reject all forms of offensive and divisive behavior within our school communities... I encourage all parents to talk to your students about what kinds of language/actions are acceptable at school... as we work to address this offensive event, safe conversations can take place to prevent any student from feeling unwelcome or intimidated within our schools," Clark said.

Cotton production was integral to the economies of Southern states in the first half of the 19th century and was a major driver of slavery in the U.S. during that time.

The incident that occurred in Contra Costa County comes on the heels of a similar racist stunt pulled by students at a high school in Philadelphia. There, two students face disciplinary action after a video surfaced on social media that showed one of the students spraying the other's face with black spray paint while making racist comments. A Black parent whose daughter attends the school told media outlets last week that the video was sent directly to his daughter and niece, as well as other Black students.