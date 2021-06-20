Rad Dad Run ‘a return to normalcy’ for runners in Petaluma

The race was called Rad Dad and it was “rad.”

About 30 runners showed up bright and early at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Shollenberger Park in Petaluma. People warmed up in the parking lot as onlookers queued up at the starting line. Race entrants picked up their bibs. Divisions included a 1-mile kids race, 5K and 10K runs.

The event, the brainchild of Casa Grande High School cross country coach Carl Triola, was held on a course in Shollenberger Park to give runners a chance to run in a race with real people on a real track. Nothing virtual about it.

“It’s not a very challenging course; it’s not hilly,” said Triola. “I think for some people it’s a good race to get back into it, and give them a sense of normalcy.”

Following the race Saturday he said “it was nice to see people out running and having a good time, even though it was warm.”

It was all for a good cause: the Casa Grande High cross country team. All the money raised will go toward purchasing equipment, entrance fees and team gear.

“I know how to run a race,” Triola said. “And I don’t want to have to sell things.”

The runs were originally going to take place in both Shollenberger and Ellis Park, but Ellis was closed for mosquito abatement, unbeknownst to Triola. He said runners took it in stride and ran multiple laps in Shollenberger.

Former Casa Grande cross country runner Aaron Beaube, who graduated this year, said he was participating to help out the team.

“I did it for four years and I really liked it,” he said. It would be good, he said, to run in an in-person race. He tried one virtual race, and ”it was weird,“ he said.

”There was nobody else there. I actually ran on the place where the competition normally would be, but you could do it anywhere. There would be different conditions for everyone.“

The kids race got started at 8:15 a.m., so all waves of runners could get through before any serious heat set in. People had to bring and carry their own water because of COVID-19 protocols, and there were no water stops.

The idea to hold the race as a fundraiser came to Triola in March when he heard the state might be opening up around mid-June. He chose Father’s Day to draw some attention to the event, and even had someone ask if it was only for men, he said.

Normally the team helps out with races like the Clocow half marathon and receives donations from race organizers. This year Clocow and other races team members normally help with were canceled because of the pandemic.

“We had to make up for lost time,” he said. “It would be nice to at least get some seed money.”

Ribbons were awarded for first, second and third place in each division for male and female. There was a special award for the first father finisher. Anyone who would like to donate to the team is asked to contact Triola at ctriola@oldadobe.org.

