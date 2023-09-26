A slight drizzle brought about 1/2 an inch or less of rain across the North Bay by early Tuesday morning, making way for 15-foot coastal waves, weather officials said.

The rain started late Monday and continued until about sunrise Tuesday. Most of Sonoma County valleys saw about 1/10 of an inch, while most Napa County valleys received close to 1/100 of an inch, National Weather Service meteorologist Dalton Behringer said.

Just under 3/5 of an inch of rain fell near Sea Ranch in Sonoma County’s coastal mountains.

As the rain died down, wave breaking points rose.

By about 3:30 p.m., waves were peaking around 15 feet around the North Bay and 22 feet on the Mendocino County coast, Behringer said.

The Beach Hazards Statement has been replaced by a High Surf Advisory, which is in effect from 5 AM to 11 PM Tuesday due to incoming large NW swell. Maintain a a safe distance from the water if planning to visit the coast. Never turn your back to the ocean. #CAwx https://t.co/5Qx7SBFoFe pic.twitter.com/5Qz95DaWos — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) September 25, 2023

The higher waves, triggered by a northwest swell, were expected to subside by around 11 p.m. Tuesday, when the weather service’s high surf advisory expires.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.