Rain and clouds expected to obscure eclipse in Bay Area

Cloud cover will increase across the San Francisco Bay Area Thursday afternoon ahead of a weak weather system forecast to bring light rain to the North Bay Thursday night and scattered sprinkles to the central Bay Area Friday morning, the National Weather Service said.

The rain is good news for the water-starved Bay Area, but this is bad news for anyone who wants to catch the nearly total lunar eclipse early Friday.

"It's going to be fairly cloudy tonight unfortunately," Brayden Murdock, a meteorologist with the weather service said. "It's going to be few and far between where we see some gaps."

The cold front is expected to reach northern Sonoma County this evening with light rain and showers across the North Bay tonight into early Friday morning. Projected rainfall amounts for North Bay valleys are about a tenth of an inch while coastal mountains could receive up to 0.30 inch.

The system is forecast to sweep the central Bay Area Friday morning, pushing into San Francisco and Oakland and delivering a few hundredths of an inch. Locations such as Livermore in the far East Bay and San Jose in the South Bay could see only trace amounts of rain.

"It's not looking like a soaker," said Murdock, but the weather service noted it will be enough to wet roads and cause some commute issues Friday morning, especially with lingering fog.

Forecast rainfall tonight into Friday morning. Just enough for some wet roads to impact the commute Friday morning. #NowYouKnow #CAwx pic.twitter.com/5o6gXWp3bZ — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) November 18, 2021

Early Friday morning, the moon will traverse the earth's shadow cast by the sun. In a total lunar eclipse, the entire moon falls within the earth's shadow, but in this eclipse, up to 99.1% of it will pass through the earth's umbra, NASA said.

While the eclipse will last over 3 hours, the best viewing will be around the peak at 1:03 a.m. Friday, NASA said.

"Going into the night when we see the front come through that's when we'll start to see the clouds really pack it in," Murdock said. "There will be multiple layers of clouds that will make that lunar eclipse hard to see."

Conditions will dry up Friday afternoon and continue through the weekend and into next week.

"It looks like the majority of the rest of the month will be mostly dry," Roger Gass, a weather service forecaster, said. "There's some indication of a weather system dropping in late the following week closer to Thanksgiving, but I wouldn't say it's going to rain Thanksgiving by an stretch. The potential for dry weather through the remainder of the month is looking high."

The drying trend is bad news for a region that's starved for water amid a statewide drought. The region saw a powerful atmospheric river in October and a weaker, but still wet storm in November that brought beneficial rainfall and marked a promising start to the rain season. But while the storms put an end to the wildfire season, they barely put a dent in the drought.