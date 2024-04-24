Wet storm could soak California in early May, long-term forecast suggests

Long-term weather models are hinting a wet storm could sweep California in early May, but forecasters warn that people shouldn't arrange their plans around this potential system just yet.

On Tuesday, the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center told SFGATE that some models show the storm could generally bring a chance of 0.5 to 1 inch of rain across the entire state. An inch of rain is not a big deal in the winter, but in May, it's a little less typical.

"You get into May and June in California, and it's the drier time of year, but rain isn't unheard of," said Bob Oravec, a lead forecaster with the prediction center.

The average rainfall for downtown Los Angeles in May is 0.25 inch, while the average for the San Francisco International Airport in May is 0.39. If this system materializes as a wet storm, many locations across the state could see above-average rainfall for May. Oravec said the system is unlikely to cause any hazards.

Weather models show the storm potentially arriving May 4, with rain chances continuing into Monday, May 6. Oravec shared this information with a big caveat: The timing of the storm is likely to change in the coming days, or the entire forecast could shift. The weather service says its forecasts can predict the weather seven days out with about 80% accuracy. When you look 10 days out, meteorologists only get it right about half the time.

KTVU-TV meteorologist Steve Paulson shared a social media post about the potential wet period coming to the Bay Area with hesitancy. "Normally, I wouldn't post Upper Air projections out 10 days. You're asking for trouble," Paulson wrote on X. "10 days from now, we'll be into early May & the Global models are all trending towards more Low pressure systems dropping into CA. Staying cool + possible rain seems likely...if right!"

Over at the National Weather Service's Bay Area office, forecasters "will be watching this closely to see how the pattern progresses," said Brian Garcia, the lead meteorologist at the office.

Garcia said weather models "are grabbing onto something" 10 days out, but the forecast is still likely to change. He said the weather is more difficult to predict, even just a few days out, in the spring shoulder season between the wet winter and dry summer.

"We've seen this already this spring when models indicated a significant system that ultimately fizzled out," he said.