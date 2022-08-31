Rain catchment, Santa Rosa Plain groundwater well rehabs to be discussed at Sonoma County virtual drought town hall

Looking for guidance on installing a rain catchment system or rain garden in advance of winter?

Questions about the revival of wells for water production and aquifer recharge in the Santa Rosa Plain?

These and other water-related issues will be discussed Thursday during Sonoma County’s fifth monthly virtual town hall meeting on the ongoing drought.

Connor DeVane, climate resilience programs coordinator with Petaluma-based Daily Acts, will be on-hand to describe how to prepare for wet weather and the efficient use of any rainwater we may get in the coming months.

Marcus Trotta, principal hydrologist with Sonoma Water, will update the public on the Santa Rosa Plain Drought Resiliency Project, which involves upgrading three existing deep-water wells so they can be brought back online to provide water backup water supplies when flows in the Russian River are low.

At least one of the wells will be equipped to recharge the groundwater aquifer when surface water is plentiful so it can be banked underground for the next drought.

A well off Todd Road rehabilitated last year was started up last October and used until rain came later that month, then brought back into service this summer, Trotta said. Crews are working on a second well off Sebastopol Road now. A third is located off Occidental Road.

Also on Thursday, Brooke Bingaman, lead forecaster for the National Weather Service’s Bay Area Office will discuss the relationship between drought, climate change and wildfires, providing an up-to-date forecast for Sonoma County as we enter what’s predicted to be an extreme heat wave.

The 4 p.m. event will be hosted by Sonoma County Supervisor Chris Coursey.

The county’s drought town halls are held on the first Thursday of each month and last about an hour.

Thursday’s meeting will be streamed on Zoom and on the County of Sonoma Facebook page. A recording also will be available on Facebook.

A Spanish translation version will be streamed on the County of Sonoma YouTube channel.

Register in advance to pose questions live on Zoom or email questions to publicaffairs@sonoma-county.org.

