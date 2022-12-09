Rain coming in 2 rounds to North Bay, canceling some holiday events

The Windsor Winter Wine Walk was set to go on as planned, but the Market Windsor Winter Faire was called off for Saturday as two rounds of rain began Thursday in the North Bay.

“Rain or shine, it’s always a smashing success,” Beth Henry, executive director of the Windsor Chamber of Commerce, said of the event that involves strolling to various wineries on the Town Green for a sip of wine and a snack.

The town’s tree lighting and celebration also was expected to go on as planned at 5 p.m. Thursday night despite the drizzly weather.

Rain started Thursday afternoon around Sonoma County and gradually intensified, with light showers predicted by the National Weather Service for the rest of the evening.

Weather service meteorologist Sarah McCorkle said the first round of rain, the result of a cold front moving into the area, could bring in 0.3 inches to most areas and as much as 0.8 of an inch in the higher terrain around the county.

“For the next round, which will start late Friday and last into Sunday, we have a stronger system coming in,” McCorkle said.

That system is predicted to bring 1-3 inches of rain inland and up to 4 inches in the county’s coastal mountains.

“Most of the rain will come on Saturday in the North Bay, but there may be some lingering showers into Sunday,” she added.

There was no word on whether the first “Drag on Ice” show Friday in Santa Rosa’s Courthouse Square would be affected. That’s set to take place starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday, ahead of heavier rain expected later Friday evening.

The live “Broadway & Ice” show is still going forward Saturday in Windsor, but in anticipation of rain, it has been moved to the Huerta Gymnasium.

That event will feature Broadway singers, dancers and a troupe of five musicians accompanying the ice skating, Henry said. A skating Snoopy and Charlie Brown will also be entertaining. Both events are being put on by Redwood Ice Theatre Co.

