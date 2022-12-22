Rain is in the forecast for the North Bay. Here’s how much

Rain is in the forecast for the North Bay Thursday evening before a pleasant holiday weekend and even more rain after Christmas, the National Weather Service said.

A weak low pressure system will be moving through the North Bay Thursday starting around 5 p.m. into early Friday morning, bringing up to a quarter of an inch to the coastal hills and about one tenth of an inch to spots in the interior North Bay such as Santa Rosa and Petaluma, said Brooke Bingaman, a weather service meteorologist. More defined showers won’t hit Sonoma County until around 8 to 10 p.m.

A coastal flood advisory was issued early Thursday for low-lying areas along the San Francico Bay shoreline and coastal North Bay until 2 p.m. Sunday due to king tides, which bring some of the lowest and highest tides of the year.

King Tides return today, bringing some of the highest & lowest tides of the year.



These tides will bring localized, minor flooding to low lying areas along the SF bayshore and coastal North Bay during high tide each morning through Sunday. #KingTides pic.twitter.com/KidcrztVTq — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 22, 2022

The king tides and flooding will mainly impact the shorelines of the San Francisco Bay, where tides of 7 feet or higher are expected, Bingaman said.

If visiting the coast, weather experts advise to never turn your back to the ocean and to not drive through flooded areas.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District also issued a Spare the Air alert Thursday through Sunday. During that time, the burning of wood, manufactured fire logs or other solid fuel is banned.

“Unfortunately, weather conditions are leading to significant smoke pollution buildup throughout the region that is expected to cause unhealthy air quality through the Christmas holiday,” Sharon Landers, the interim executive officer of the Air District, said in a statement. “It’s vital that we refrain from wood burning to reduce air pollution so all Bay Area residents can enjoy a healthier, happier holiday weekend,” she said.

A #SparetheAir Alert is in effect today, 12/22 through Sunday, 12/25! It is illegal for Bay Area residents & businesses to burn wood, manufactured fire logs or any other solid fuel, both indoors and outdoors. Visit https://t.co/wbkYMs82gs for more information. pic.twitter.com/5TDLFSn1fc — Spare The Air (@SpareTheAir) December 22, 2022

Next week will bring a stronger rain system impacting the Pacific Northwest down to Southern California, Bingaman said.

Weather models, though subject to change, predict Sonoma County could receive one to two inches in the interior valleys and three to four inches in the coastal hills primarily from Monday morning to Wednesday afternoon.

But before the rain comes, "This holiday weekend is actually going to have really nice weather,“ Bingaman said.

Across the Bay Area, residents will see dry conditions with daytime temperatures in the mid 60s to lower 70s from Friday to Sunday.

But those traveling on Monday evening, should use caution and “keep in mind you could be dealing with moderate rain,” Bingaman said.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.