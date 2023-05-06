Rain overshadows this year’s Cinco de Mayo festival — that almost wasn’t — in Roseland

Rain dulled a typically lively Cinco de Mayo festival Friday in Roseland, as it returned for its first year in Santa Rosa since 2019. But it almost didn’t happen at all this year.

“It’s kinda small compared to other years. I think it’s due to the rain … but I mean, I’m happy that people came out still,” said Mixti Gonzalez, of Santa Rosa, whose off-white hoodie was stained with raindrops as she watched festivalgoers along Sebastopol Avenue.

Spanish-language music — a mix of reggaeton and banda — played from large speakers atop a stage between West and Avalon avenues as vendors huddled beneath tents and covered their merchandise with tarps to ward off the rain. Mexican flags waved before a cloudy Sonoma County backdrop, and temperatures hovered around the mid-50s.

“We were just waiting in the car to see if the rain would stop a little, but I didn’t think so, so I was like, let’s just go,” Gonzalez said as her son, Adrian Bernabe, 5, stuck close to her in an oversized black jacket. Her partner, Javier Bernabe, stood nearby with a hoodie pulled over his head.

Cinco de Mayo — Spanish for May 5 — is the date of the 1862 Battle of Puebla, when a group of about 2,000 ill-equipped Mexican troops beat about 6,000 French troops in a daylong battle in what is now Puebla, Mexico

Though not widely celebrated in Mexico — and not, as some believe, the day of Mexican independence — the Cinco de Mayo celebration in Roseland has been organized by volunteers since 2006. It features cultural music, food and performances meant to replace years of spontaneous — and at times violent — Cinco de Mayo celebrations in the area.

The rain made this year’s event “very sad” for vendor Delia Mora, who sold fruit cups, chips and tostilocos, which are chips doused in a smattering of sauces, at one of the booths.

Mora said a she came to the informal celebration years prior to watch, but left early because of the chaos from sideshows.

“I was happy that I’d be selling, but not anymore. It’s raining,” she said as she wiped a table down.

Vendors, who stood along sidewalks, came this year from as far away as San Jose to sell bacon-wrapped hot dogs, bracelets and stuffed animals. Visitors ducked under heaters in a large tent at Mitote Food Park as they waited for an end to the rain. But it would linger.

By 6 p.m., a horse-led parade trotted down Sebastopol Avenue followed by flashing police cars and live bands.

Santa Rosa city staff planned this year’s event in about a week, said Danielle Garduño, interim violence prevention program manager, who led the effort.

Santa Rosa officials stepped in to host the festivities after longtime community organizers of the celebration announced they were canceling it for the fourth year in a row.

Sylvia Lemus and Caroline Bañuelos, longtime Roseland Cinco de Mayo event organizers, told The Press Democrat late last month they got the green light from the city in late March to host the festival but decided against proceeding due to the difficulty of hosting a safe event on short notice.

At that time they were also told they would need to handle security and traffic closures for the event. The city offered to help cover some of those costs, they said, but it presented another set of hurdles.

In early April, they said they were told police would handle road closures on Cinco de Mayo, but at that point they had already made their decision.

Police officers stood at both ends of Sebastopol Avenue to direct traffic and walked around the festival. Many booths were hosted by city government agencies, including Santa Rosa’s water, fire and police departments.

Most years Gonzalez met up with her family “to vibe together,” but this year would be different, she said.

Instead, they would get hot dogs, some kettle corn and go straight home.

“We’d be here a little longer ... but I don’t think today’s going to be the case,” she said.

