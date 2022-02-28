Rain returns to Sonoma County forecast

Although the week has kicked off with warm and sunny conditions, the North Bay may be in for some rain as early as Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

While it won’t be much — a half inch at most — the moisture is a welcome arrival amid an exceptionally dry winter.

"It’s been pretty dry, so obviously any rain is good for us,“ said Sean Miller, a weather service meteorologist.

Forecasters are expecting intermittent rain — what Miller called “showery” conditions — through Friday.

Look for pleasant weather with warm inland temps early this week. Shower chances arrive late Wednesday into Thursday with light rain amounts expected. #cawx pic.twitter.com/abgm0nxHLX — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 28, 2022

In the North Bay hills this week, some areas could see “upward of a quarter inch, maybe even up to a half inch” of rain, Miller said.

At lower elevations, including cities along the Highway 101 corridor, forecasters are expecting just 0.10 to 0.15 inches.

The rain is set to arrive first in the North Bay before it spreads out across the Bay Area on Wednesday, reaching as far south as the Central Coast late that night, according to the weather service.

Ahead of the wet weather, the North Bay is set to heat up.

High temperatures on Monday are expected to be “in the 60s along the immediate coast, in the 70s for most areas, and a few locations breaking into the 80s,” the weather service said in a forecast discussion. The normal high for Monday’s date is 64 degrees at the Charles M. Schultz-Sonoma County Airport north of Santa Rosa.

Temperatures are expected to cool off beginning Wednesday, with highs dipping into the low 70s and lows from the low 30s to low 40s for the rest of the week, meteorologists said.

Forecasters are predicting “nothing outlandish in terms of heat or cold” this week, Miller said.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.