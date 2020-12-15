Rain set to return, high surf advisory expected in Sonoma County

Soggy weather is set to return to Sonoma County Wednesday night following a day of dangerous surf conditions at North Bay beaches.

Brayden Murdock, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the storm is expected to drop a half-inch of rain across most of the county overnight on Wednesday, though some areas at higher elevations near the coast could see more than an inch.

Like last weekend’s storm, the upcoming rainfall shouldn’t be enough to cause mudslides at the Walbridge or Glass fire burn scars, Murdock said.

“It’s nothing to be terrified of with the burn areas, but still enough to wet some of the fire fuels,” he said.

The rain should keep low temperatures from dipping below the 40s on Wednesday and Thursday, before overnight lows drop into the 30s later in the week, Murdock said.

He added weather service models are forecasting dry conditions for the rest of the week after Wednesday night.

During the day Wednesday, a high surf advisory is set to take effect from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. Officials warn of sneaker waves, rip currents and breaking of waves of 15 to 20 feet at northwest-facing beaches.

In addition, a coastal flood advisory triggered by extremely high “king tides” is set to expire at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Even after the advisory expires, the receding tides could still exacerbate the dangerous surf on Wednesday.

“This setup is not exactly great for beaches unfortunately,” Murdock said. “It’s going to be one of these weeks to not turn your back to your ocean.”

On Monday, the weekend rain prompted the Santa Rosa Fire Department to declare the fire season over for its region, meaning firefighters will pivot from responding to wildfires to preparing for winter floods.

Cal Fire, meanwhile, declined to close the season for the broader area. Before making that declaration for both the northern and southern halves of the state, officials are gauging how much moisture is currently held within wildland vegetation following a scorching summer and fall, according to Cal Fire spokesman Tyree Zander.

