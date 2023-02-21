Rain, snow in the forecast for Sonoma County this week. Here’s what to expect day by day

A cold front is expected to move into the North Bay starting Tuesday afternoon, forcing temperatures to plummet, bringing rain and the possibility of snow later in the week.

The storm will bring up ½ inch of rain, pushing wind gusts up to 55 mph across the Bay Area and ultimately dropping snow at higher and lower elevations, said Roger Gass, meteorologist with the weather service’s office in Monterey.

Here is what to expect day by day:

Tuesday:

Winds reaching 45-55 mph gusts, up to 65 mph gusts in higher elevations

Scattered showers on the Sonoma coast

Wednesday:

34-36 degrees in the morning

Scattered showers

40s in the afternoon

Thursday:

Upper 20s to lower 30s in the morning

40s in the afternoon

Snow possible beginning Thursday evening across areas at low and high elevations in Sonoma County

Friday:

Snow possible into the morning

Upper 20s to lower 30s in the morning

40s in the afternoon