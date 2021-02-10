Rain to arrive in Sonoma County Thursday, debris flows not a concern

Stormy weather is forecast to arrive in the North Bay on Thursday but should not trigger significant flooding or mudslides at Sonoma County burn scars, according to the National Weather Service.

Around a half-inch of rain is forecast for the North Bay valleys and about an inch at higher elevations, said weather service meteorologist Anna Schneider.

“(The rain) will probably arrive mid-to-late Thursday morning and become steadier into afternoon,” Schneider said.

The rainfall, which could last into Friday afternoon, is not expected to be strong enough to raise concerns for debris flows at areas charred by the Walbridge, Meyers and Glass fires last year, Schneider said.

The incoming weather system shouldn’t bring especially strong winds, although there could be breezy gusts along the coast and in the mountains.

Daytime temperatures this week are forecast to be in the 50s and drop to the low 40s at night.

Early next week, showers could return to the area starting Monday, Schneider said. The expected rainfall is needed, as the region remains far behind average precipitation totals so far this wet season.

Since Oct. 1, Santa Rosa has received just under 9 inches or rain, only 40% of the normal amount expected by this time of the year.

