Rain to continue this week. Here’s what to expect each day in Sonoma County

North Bay residents will be seeing more rain throughout this week, with a possible stronger system set to sweep in after the scattered showers end, according to the National Weather Service.

Unpredictable, short showers will characterize the next few days across Sonoma County, David King, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Monterey office, said Sunday.

“Plenty of people will have a little pop-up shower with light rain directly over them. Then, all of a sudden it is clearing and there might be a little bit of sunshine,” he said. “Then in an hour or so again, the next thing comes over.”

Here’s what to expect in Sonoma County, according to the weather service:

Monday

• Rain before 10 a.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Some of the storms could produce small hail.

• The high will be near 51 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

• New rainfall amounts between a 1/10 and 1/4 of an inch with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday night

• A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m., then a chance of rain, mainly between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Some of the storms could produce small hail.

• Patchy fog before 3 a.m., then patchy fog after 4 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

• New precipitation amounts of less than a 1/10 of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday

• A 40% chance of rain, mainly after 10 a.m. Patchy dense fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 51 degrees.

• New precipitation amounts of less than a 1/10 of an inch possible.

Tuesday night

• Rain with a low around 35 degrees. South southwest wind of 6 to 9 mph expected.

• New precipitation amounts between a 1/10 and 1/4 of an inch are possible.

Wednesday

• Patchy frost between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 54 degrees.

• Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Wednesday night

• Patchy frost after 11 p.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees.

Thursday

• A 30% chance of rain after 10 a.m. with widespread frost, mainly before 7 a.m. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 54 degrees.

Thursday night

• Rain. Cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees.

Friday

• Rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57 degrees.

Friday night

• Rain. Cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees.

Saturday

• Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59 degrees.

Saturday night

• A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees.

Sunday

• A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59 degrees.