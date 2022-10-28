Halloween is days away and any apparent fear of children being handed colored fentanyl in Sonoma County should be dismissed, local experts said.

Concern arose on a national level after the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration advised people in August to be weary of drug dealers targeting children with opioids resembling candy.

Several Sonoma County law enforcement agencies verified colored fentanyl exists in the region, but there wasn’t any immediate concern that trick-or-treaters are in danger.

“We don’t have any evidence or information that it’s being handed out to children,” said Juan Valencia, a spokesperson with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Nationwide, experts have since quashed the notion colored fentanyl will be handed out to children.

It would make little sense for drug dealers to target children since they wouldn’t make money from passing out drugs at their doorstep, said Joel Best, a University of Delaware sociology and criminal justice professor who’s studied the matter of tainted Halloween candy.

“The story makes no sense. And if you did manage to addict a trick-or-treater and you didn’t kill them, what are you going to do? Get their lunch money?” Best told The Press Democrat.

He added drug dealers should be discouraged by unwanted attention from a child consuming and dying from fentanyl, a potent and addictive synthetic opioid prescribed by doctors for pain management and treatment of cancer patients. It is also used recreationally and its toxicity is 100 times more powerful than morphine, officials said.

Fentanyl is considered one of the leading causes of overdose deaths in Sonoma County and across the country. By 2020, it was linked to 111 local deaths, according to county records.

Melissa Struzzo, manager in substance use disorder services for the county’s Behavioral Health Division, said officials can’t determine which overdoses involve “rainbow” fentanyl and she didn’t want to encourage mass hysteria for Halloween.

“I cautiously say I think, overall, there’s a risk with regards to having access to fentanyl,” she said.

Mona Leonardi, who co-founded the Napa-based fentanyl awareness nonprofit the Michael Leonardi Foundation, said parents need to talk to their children about the dangers of fentanyl.

Her son, Michael, died from fentanyl poisoning Feb. 24, 2020, at age 20. He’d purchased fentanyl via Snapchat from a drug dealer who advertised it as a Percocet pill.

Parents should examine their younger children’s candy, but those with older children need to engage them in conversation.

“Parents need to be very aware,” she said. “Parents need to dig in and know what’s going on with these fake pills.”

