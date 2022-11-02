Kentucky Street in downtown Petaluma has been enlivened with a vibrant rainbow flag spanning the crosswalk in the center of the block.

The community art project — officially sanctioned by a unanimous City Council vote and funded by private donors — was completed last week and appeared to delight many passersby.

Its purpose is not only to spread joy, said the Petaluman who spearheaded the project, but also to promote inclusiveness and love for all.

“This community art project started due to needed representation for the LGBTQIA+ community,” said Renee Ho, founder of Amor Para Todos, a local nonprofit which oversaw installment of the artwork last week.

Unfortunately, Ho said, someone in a car defaced the project by peeling out on it last Friday, putting a tire streak across the rainbow flag.

The group already has plans to touch it back up — and Ho said Petaluma police have a description of the vehicle and are investigating the incident with help from surveillance cameras.

Petaluma police Lt. Tim Lyons confirmed there is an active vandalism investigation on the incident.

Ho cited a survey showing that “LGBTQ youth who live in a community that is accepting of LGBTQ people reported significantly lower rates of attempting suicide than those who do not.”

Her group, Amor Para Todos, “wants the LGBTQIA+ community to know that we see you, we support you and you are so wonderful just as you are.”

The crosswalk flag, she added, “extends its reach to and is for our entire community. ... Its vibrant colors work to bring our entire community together with joy, inclusivity and a feeling that all are welcome, just as they are.”

The artwork was completed by Ho along with Josh Spaulding, Beth Tisthammer, Michelle Minero, Craig Spaulding, Jason Vigil, Anne Bassah and other volunteers.

“Those folks truly were so crucial to the fruition of the crosswalk,” Ho said.

Those wishing to help Amor Para Todos fix the crosswalk may donate online at secure.givelively.org/donate/petaluma-people-services-center/amor-para-todos.