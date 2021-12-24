Rainy Christmas morning expected after a drier Friday

The North Bay gets a break from precipitation during the day Friday but is due for a rainy Christmas morning as a new weather front moves in late tonight.

Rain could begin around 10 p.m. and the heaviest downpours are likely to occur between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m., according to meteorologist Roger Gass with the National Weather Service in Monterey. Rain amounts between 1/2 and 3/4 of an inch are possible in North Bay valleys and around an inch or even higher is possible in some of the coastal mountain ranges, Gass said.

Localized flooding is possible in some areas due to saturated soil, according to Gass, but there are no regional flood warnings in place.

Rain showers Thursday night dropped low rainfall amounts across the North Bay. A gauge at the Charles M. Schultz Sonoma County Airport measured 0.08“. The sun was shining on Friday morning.

Days of wet conditions have increased the vulnerability of trees and tree limbs to falling during wind gusts, Gass said, which could make for hazardous driving conditions.

“People need to be mindful especially during those overnight hours,“ he said.

