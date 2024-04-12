A streak of warm days is being interrupted by a rainy weekend that’s expected to bring Sonoma County some April showers and possibly disrupt at least two major outdoor sporting events.

Rainy conditions are expected to develop Friday night and last through Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service’s Bay Area office.

The storm is moving south and Sonoma County will be the first Bay Area county in its path. By Sunday afternoon, up to 1 1/2 inches of rain may be reported in the region.

“Most of it will be (Friday night), but there will still be some accumulation Saturday into Sunday morning,” said Nicole Sarment, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Area residents are advised to give themselves more time to reach destinations if they plan on driving Saturday.

Showers with potential for thunderstorms are anticipated Saturday when two major events are scheduled.

Levi’s GranFondo bike ride and festival is scheduled to begin 8 a.m. at the Windsor Town Green. Thousands of cyclists will traverse various routes stretching up to 138 miles across Sonoma County.

Saturday will also be the second day of the Lake Sonoma 50, which will feature runners traversing miles of rough and winding terrain.

Festivities are scheduled to begin at 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Although rain is expected in Sonoma County Saturday, the bulk of the storm should be falling to the east and south by the afternoon hours.

Areas near Big Sur could receive up to 3 inches of rain, making it the wettest region along the California coast this weekend.

High temperatures should be in the mid-50s Saturday in Sonoma County.

Temperatures should reach about 60 degrees Sunday afternoon after rain dissipates.

Then, on Monday, a warming trend will begin and temperatures will enter the lower 70s.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi