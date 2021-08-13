Ralph Harms wanted me to help him help others. It was one of the most difficult stories I’ve ever done.

This was perhaps the most difficult story I have ever worked on.

Ralph Harms has, over the years, called me on a semi-regular basis, especially when I covered sports. Ralph, an exceedingly deceptive 85 years old, would call with tips and ideas, usually about a young boxer or something to do with track and field. As a regular and thoughtful reader of The Press Democrat, he’d sometimes point out stories he thought we were missing.

But the message he left on my voicemail on July 13 wasn’t about anything remotely like that. He had an “end of life story” he wanted to talk about.

When we talked the next day, he told me he had terminal cancer. He had just weeks to live and had decided to use California’s End of Life Option Act. He would die, using medications, on July 30.

He said his plan was to have his children and a few friends to his home for coffee and Danish and then he would take the medicine. He hoped that people would stick around and have a beer after he passed. It was all so matter of fact.

And he wanted me to write about it.

I was dumbstruck.

He said many people don’t know about the law and don’t know about their options. He didn’t recall ever seeing a story like this in The Press Democrat before, and he wanted people with terminal diagnoses to understand that they have a choice in how and when they die.

Ralph and I discussed what it would be like having a photographer and reporter around in his final weeks and days. Press Democrat photographer John Burgess and I would be hanging around a lot, I told him.

A story about death must also be a story about life. His life.

He was completely on board. “Carte blanche,” he said.

When he told us we could be there on the day and in the room when he died, I asked him, “Are you sure?”

He shot me a look. I immediately realized my mistake. Ralph Harms was never not sure.

Over these past weeks, Ralph and I talked about many things, but central to those discussions was the impact he hoped his story would have after he was gone.

He didn’t use the word legacy, but I will.

Of Ralph’s many accomplishments and on his resume filled with feats of physical strength, letting this story be told will be among the most lasting.

It’s been more than nine years since I watched my dad die. Like Ralph, he had cancer. And like Ralph, it felt to me that cancer was taking a vibrant and strong man too soon. I know what it feels like to know that time is running out. But I don’t know what it feels like to share that time with strangers.

Journalism requires you to push when polite society would have you to step back. Even with Ralph’s invitation to cover this story playing in constant loop in my head, that conflict remained with me.

It still does.

When Ralph and I were walking around Spring Lake one morning, two weeks before his death, I was recording our conversation. When he bumped into his friend, Mike Arnold, and told him about the spread of the cancer and his plan to die, I recorded that, too. It was an incredibly moving exchange.

As I watched these two men, each struggling in their own way in that moment, I wondered whether I should walk away.

I didn’t. I did call Mike later, to tell him more about this story and to check on him.

These past weeks have been filled with moments like that, where I wondered if it was all just too much. At times, I think the answer is yes, but those are times that, on reflection, help more poignantly tell this story.

When Ralph committed to this, he not only opened up his own life, but, to a degree, that of his family and his friends. His son, Joe, and daughter, Mary, and Ralph’s many dear friends were incredibly generous to share their time, their feelings and their experiences through this extraordinary journey.

In covering this very intimate and personal story my hope was that we could make its impact more universal. That people reading about Ralph’s experience might better understand their own end of life options.

That was Ralph’s hope.

That is my hope.

In nearly three decades of reporting, I have come to know that when someone shares their story, it can be the most generous gift they can give. It’s based on trust and faith that we get it right.

Ralph Harms wanted to share his story. I asked him for that and more. I asked him to share the only thing he had left: His time.

He did.

I am forever grateful.

