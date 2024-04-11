Note: This story contains details of graphic murders, including those of children, that may be distressing to readers.

Ramon Bojorquez Salcido murdered seven people, mostly women and children family members, 35 years ago in what the county sheriff’s office calls “the worst mass murder in Sonoma County history.”

Salcido, a Boyes Hot Springs resident and winery worker, set out on the morning of April 14, 1989, in an alcohol and drug-fueled rage. Over the course of three hours, he murdered his wife, two of his children, his mother-in-law, two sisters-in-law and his supervisor. A nearly week-long manhunt for Salcido ended in his capture in Mexico.

In the days leading up to the murders, a few key events triggered Salcido, who friends described as jealous and extremely possessive over his wife, Angela Salcido, according to an April 21, 1989, article in The Press Democrat. Neighbors reported hearing loud arguments from the couple’s home, and in one, Angela was overheard yelling that living with Ramon was like “living in jail. You won’t let me go out.”

Salcido had learned that his first child with Angela was not fathered by him. And he had an unsupported suspicion that Angela was having an affair with his supervisor at Grand Cru Winery, Tracy Toovey. But investigators on the case theorized recent money troubles played a large part in setting off Salcido’s murder spree.

Three days before the murders, Salcido was served a court order to pay $511 a month in child support, plus $6,000 in back support payments, to Debra Salcido, his former wife that Angela had only recently learned about. Ramon and Debra had a child, Maria, in August 1984, just three months before Ramon and Angela married. Debra told the Fresno Bee on April 27, 1989, that Ramon had terrorized her during their short-lived relationship, and once threatened to kill her.

Ramon, enraged by jealousy and the court order, spent a night binge drinking and using cocaine before he packed his three daughters into his car on that early Friday morning in April. He drove them to a county dump, where he took the girls one by one and slashed their throats, then threw them down an embankment. Sofia, 4, and Teresa, 1, both died, while Carmina, 2, had miraculously survived.

Salcido then went to the Cotati home of Marion Louise Richards, Angela’s mother, and murdered her along with her two youngest daughters, Ruth, 12, and Marie, 8. Blood was found throughout the house and all three victims had their throats cut. One child was nearly decapitated.

“It’s a butcher shop inside,” said a detective about the Richards’ house in an April 15, 1989, article in The Press Democrat. Veteran deputies told the sheriff, Dick Michaelsen, it was the “most horrible crime scene” they’d ever witnessed.

After he had slain the Richardses, Salcido returned home and shot his wife Angela in the head when she threatened to call the police. Salcido called his mother in Mexico and told her what he had done and that he would kill himself, but she implored him to come see her one last time.

Before fleeing to Mexico, Salcido went to the Grand Cru Winery and shot and killed Toovey, who recently threatened to fire him. He then went to the home of another supervisor, Kenneth Butti, and shot him in the shoulder.

Salcido told the order and details of his murders to authorities in a taped confession after he was arrested in Mexico and flown back to the United States on April 20, and the damning confession tape was played before a packed courtroom at his preliminary hearing that fall, according to a Sept. 16, 1989, Los Angeles Times article.

After a lengthy trial, Salcido was convicted of seven counts of murder on Oct. 30, 1990, according to the next day’s Press Democrat. The charges included six counts of first degree murder, one count of second degree murder and two counts of attempted murder — Carmina and Butti were the only survivors. Salcido currently sits on death row at San Quentin State Prison.