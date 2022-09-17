Ramps, lanes along Highway 101 in Petaluma to close at times through end of November

Periodic lane and ramp closures will continue until late November along portions of Highway 101 in Petaluma as crews work to finalize the highway widening project.

Caltrans announced Friday that paving, striping and drainage work would be scheduled between Lakeville and Old Redwood highways, mostly during night hours. North and southbound lanes of Highway 101, as well as some onramps and offramps, will be closed at times, Caltrans said in a Friday news release, though no specific dates were provided.

Most of the closures will occur at night, but daytime closures could also be necessary, Caltrans said. Though, a single lane in each direction will remain open during closures.

A newly widened portion of Highway 101 opened to traffic in August and remaining work will be completed by late November, Caltrans said.

Expected lane closures, as needed, will include:

• Northbound Highway 101, from Lakeville Highway to north of Corona Road, from 6 p.m. to 2 p.m.

• Southbound Highway 101, from North Petaluma Boulevard to Lakeville Highway, from 5 p.m. to 11 a.m.

Occasional northbound Highway 101 ramp closures will include:

• East Washington offramp, from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.

• Loop onramp from East Washington, from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m.

• Diagonal onramp from East Washington, 11 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Occasional southbound Highway 101 ramp closures will include:

• Diagonal onramp from North Petaluma Boulevard, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

• East Washington offramp, from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

• East Washington onramp, 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

• Lakeville Highway offramp, from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The Petaluma Widening Project is one of 13 projects of the larger Marin/Sonoma Narrows widening project to add a carpool lane in each direction of Highway 101 between State Route 37 in Marin County and Corona Road in northern Petaluma.