For the first time in two decades, the Rancho Adobe Fire Protection District has hired a new full-time fire chief, the district announced this week.

Jeff Veliquette, a longtime deputy fire chief for the Novato Fire Protection District who retired from that position two years ago, has taken the lead role locally as of Dec. 1, the district said.

The new hiring – which came after an “exhaustive search” and unanimous approval by the board of directors, the district said – ends a longstanding tradition of going without a full-time chief at the 29-year-old fire district.

“We have not had one in 20 years. We’ve just been working with the part-time chiefs,” said Jennifer Bechtold, administrative manager and board clerk for the district.

Besides part-time chiefs, she said, the district also shared Petaluma’s fire chief for four years under a joint management agreement, and for the past year relied on interim Chief Tony Gossner.

“He was here for all of 2022,” Bechtold said.

Asked why the district decided to hire a full-time chief now, Bechtold said Rancho Adobe was ready for a change in its leadership structure.

“As the district has grown over the years, the board of directors realized that it was time we had our own full-time fire chief,” she said. “We have been researching consolidation with Sonoma County Fire District this past year, which would have eliminated the need for our own chief, but that has been put on hold for the time being due to the County of Sonoma not having the money to assist in funding consolidation.”

She added, “Discussions about consolidation do continue and there is hope this may happen in future years.”

In a news release, the district stated that Veliquette “has training as both a firefighter and paramedic and is well positioned to assist the district moving forward with plans for paramedic staffing on engines.”

“The immediate focus of the chief will be to maintain the existing operational rapport with the city of Petaluma’s (fire) department, determine how to hire paramedics who are in high demand across the county, and provide the leadership to existing staff,” the district said.

Formed in 1993, the Rancho Adobe Fire Protection District came out of a merger between the Cotati Fire Protection District and the Penngrove Fire Protection District. It maintains three stations – including its headquarters at 11000 Main St. in Penngrove – and serves about 28,000 people over an 86-square-mile area extending through Penngrove, Cotati and unincorporated parts of Petaluma.