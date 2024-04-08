Rancho Cotate High School was under a shelter in place Monday but has since transitioned to “something less serious,” officials said.

The shelter in place began before 10 a.m., and about 45 minutes later the situation had calmed slightly but the lockdown was still in effect, a Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District staff member told The Press Democrat.

The staff member described the lockdown as being “out of an abundance of caution.”

The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety did not immediately provide details about what led to the lockdown.

Lt. Adam Strongman said in a text that police are still investigating and the situation is “unknown at this time.”

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

