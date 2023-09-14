In a small, Spanish classroom at Ranch Cotate High School, the room buzzes with excited chatter as a teacher scribbles down ideas on a whiteboard.

Ideas fly out. A mechanical bull! Face paint! Jamaican food!

In their crowded MEChA club meeting, their club adviser, Jibrahn Ortega Arana, hushes the noise for a brief moment.

“We are going to make history at Rancho,” he declares. “This is going to be the biggest event of all time!”

(The mechanical bull idea was shot down because of liability concerns, but the students remained excited nonetheless.)

The event was initially planned as a mural unveiling for their highly anticipated "Native Us“ mural, but it has turned into much more than that.

On Saturday, Sept. 23, the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District and MEChA club is inviting the public to the inaugural Celebración de La Comunidad, a carnival-style event on Latin American Independence Day.

The celebration of Latin American Independence and culture will take place at the high school’s campus from 3 to 7 p.m.

There will be handmade food, dance performances and a traditional “El Grito de Independencia,” reenacted by members of the Mexican consulate.

“El Grito de Independencia,” or “the Cry of Dolores” commemorates the beginning of the Mexican War of Independence against Spain in 1810, and re-enactments have become a tradition.

“This event is not only a celebration of freedom but also a celebration of unity, diversity, and cultural exchange,“ said Arana. “The mural reflects the essence of our school's inclusive community and this celebration amplifies those ideals.”

MEChA club co-presidents Giselle Navarro and Gustavo Garsia Zepeda, both 17, said the mural took a long time, but it has helped bring students from different backgrounds together. They credit their teacher, Arano, for being their biggest advocate.

Navarro said she hopes the event will “show the community we all care, we all matter.”

Questions about the event can be directed to Rita Baltazar by email rita_baltazar@crpusd.org or 707-867-2314.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8531 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.