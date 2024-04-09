Twenty-four hours after the dawn of Monday’s total solar eclipse, a group of five Rancho Cotate High School students were gathered Tuesday morning in Healdsburg with the eyes turn skyward, but for a different science mission: tracking their atmospheric weather balloon as it soared over Sonoma County.

The balloon, filled with helium, was attached to a parachute and anchored by a triangular device that tracked its flight path while measuring atmospheric temperature, pressure and wind speed.

That device would be recovered hours after the morning launch.

The five students are enrolled in Rancho Cotate’s shop class, a career technical education course geared toward providing instruction on the industrial arts.

Lauren Bell, a Rancho Cotate senior and the project’s crew chief, was inspired by a September 2023 presentation led by Nicole Mann, a Rancho Cotate graduate and the first Indigenous woman to go into space.

After the presentation, Bell went back to school and to her shop class led by teacher Cole Smith, exhilarated by Mann’s tales of space.

It just so happened that Smith’s students 10 years ago were similarly inspired by their hometown hero, and had named a weather balloon akin to the one rising into the atmosphere on Tuesday: The RCHS Nicole Mann.

“I dusted off the video footage and (Bell) was like, ‘Hell yeah. Let’s do it again!’” Smith said.

Bell led the charge in designing the device that anchors the balloon and holds the tracking gear. The first balloon a decade ago came with a kit and instructions for the device, but the company and the kit no longer exist today.

So Bell and the other four students — seniors Emma Hamilton and Francisco Lopez, junior Bardeaux Fiss and sophomore Andrew Bell — started from scratch, studying the successes of the first balloon and coming up with improvements for what went awry in that original flight.

“The old one, the camera actually shut off halfway through the flight. But this one, we're hoping that's not the case,” Bell said. “We took some extra precautions. The new camera is set up with a battery that's more equipped to deal with colder weather.”

On Tuesday morning, the balloon rose 80,000 feet and into the stratosphere, the second layer of the atmosphere. In the stratosphere, the temperature can range from 5°F to -60°F.

The camera captured footage of the ascent, while simultaneously marking the temperature, humidity and wind speeds.

The balloon, dubbed The RCHS Nicole Mann #2, was airborne for just under three hours.

A screenshot from the footage captured by the GoPro camera mounted on the Rancho Cotate High School atmospheric weather balloon, with a 3-D printed sign for the Career Technical Education Foundation program seen in the foreground, with Lake Berryessa in Napa County in the background and Clear Lake visible to the north. (Rancho Cotate High School/CTE Foundation Sonoma County)

It rose at 9:12 a.m. from the Healdsburg Community Center parking lot, gaining pressure and expanding until it reached 80,500 feet and burst, descending by parachute over Vacaville with the camera and tracking equipment in tow.

The students and Smith retrieved it from a family’s ranch with the help of two brothers on all-terrain vehicles, Smith said. When they recovered the base device of the balloon, they found the GoPro camera full of footage from the balloon’s travel.

“We got the curvature of earth and the darkness of space — it was absolutely beautiful,” Smith said.

The project was a way for students to learn engineering and basic meteorological concepts, alongside understanding of large-scale project management, Smith said.

It was funded by the Career Technical Education Foundation, a Sonoma County nonprofit organization that opens a cycle of grants each year for Sonoma County schools that may need funding for applied, vocational learning.

“We really focus on that career-connected learning, kind of innovating the class experience so that students get more hands on,” said Susan Boyle, the foundation’s spokesperson. The students “get real insight into career oriented skills that are going to open up pathways for the future.”

The organization funds an average of 15 initiatives a year, ranging from specific projects to entire CTE programs. The students in Smith’s shop were granted $2,500 for the weather balloon.

Rancho Cotate also received funding for their “zombie apocalypse shelters” — portable wooden housing units made by Smith’s carpentry students. It’s one of the more unique projects the foundation has funded, Boyle said.

“There’s still these basic skills,” she said. “Automotive skills, technical skills, carpentry skills, engineering. And that's really what it's about. Because the students really light up when they have a project like this that keeps them moving, keeps them thinking.”

Bell, who is interested in trade work, hopes to study solar and HVAC systems, or construction management next fall when she starts at Santa Rosa Junior College.

Ultimately, she hopes her future career gives her an opportunity to lead a team tackling other big projects, taking what she learned from The Nicole Mann #2 with her after graduation.

“You can accomplish a lot as long as you just take the first step to start, because getting the motivation to begin something is usually the hardest part of anything,” Bell said. “So once I started on it, and I continued working on it, it was really fun.”

A sense of accomplishment was certainly present on Tuesday morning while the students watched the balloon rise from the Healdsburg Community Center parking lot.

Amid the cheering and whooping from classmates, Fiss pointed up and the sky and shouted, “We did that!”

Report For America corps member Adriana Gutierrez covers education and child welfare issues for The Press Democrat. Reach her at Adriana.Gutierrez@pressdemocrat.com.