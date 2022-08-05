Ranked: Sonoma County Fair’s best — and worst — carnival rides

The Sonoma County Fair opened Thursday, drawing enthusiastic crowds with deep-fried foods, live music, 4-H animals and, of course, carnival rides.

Right past the entrance, 35 rides dot the fair’s midway, according the fair’s website (though I counted around 25 when I visited Thursday). The bulk of this year’s offerings feature fast-paced spinning, abrupt direction changes and inversions — a lineup reminiscent of traditional summertime fairs where the nights are warm, your fingers sticky from cotton candy and your hair messy from being whipped around in dizzying fun.

Gleeful screams and giggles signaled which attractions were likely the best to try out, while a lack of such on others seemed to foretell I was going to waste my tickets.

Tickets cost $1, and each ride requires around four to 10 tickets. If you’re planning on trying more than five rides, buying a $30 unlimited-ride wristband is a smart move. But if you’re mainly seeking thrills, here are my observations as to which of this year’s rides offer the most adventure.

10. Zombie Carnival

Cost: 4 tickets

Height requirement: 52 inches

The signs outside this ride warn you of biohazards ahead — a gimmick, don’t worry — but it should really warn you to walk the other way and save your tickets. This slow-moving horror roller coaster intends to scare, but most of the ride is spent in darkness.

One mom was overheard saying it “was the worst ride ever and there’s nothing in there.”

9. Starship 3000

Cost: 5 tickets

Height requirement: 48 inches

This one just looked like it would make somebody throw up. An alien spacecraft spins on an axis, throwing the rider against the wall on the inside. It’s also dark inside and a little spooky.

Some people loved it, though. Brothers Ronnie and Maurice Lindzie, ages 10 and 9, said this ride was one of their favorites.

8. Giant Wheel

Cost: 5 tickets

Height requirement: 42 inches

Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

This ride was not open when we were visiting, but it is a fair classic. The Ferris wheel is a longtime favorite of families and lovers. Despite being a staple, it’s not super exciting.

7. Turbo

Cost: 7 tickets

Height requirement: 54 inches

This is the tallest and scariest-looking ride at the fair. It is perfect for thrill seekers.

Riders are taken for a 70 mph “spin” at the ends of a whirling arm that takes them 120 feet in the air and sends them hurtling toward the ground. Beware: You are forced to stay upside down for an extended period of time.

The line isn’t too long, but it moves slowly due to the small number of seats on the ride.

6. Windsurfer

Cost: 4 tickets

Height requirement: 49 inches

This ride is perfect for little ones. It’s not too wild, but could be a bit boring for older kids or teens.

Seating carts designed to look like windsurfing boards spin around a center axis, moving up and down. As the ride goes on, it picks up speed, then comes to a slow stop at the end. Nothing special, but it’s worth a try.

5. Hawaiian Express

Cost: 5 tickets

Height requirement: 53 inches

This ride has cars that speed along a circular track, going forward and abruptly shifting backward. It’s perfect for parents wanting an up-close photo of their kids, drool flying through the air and mouths gaping in a scream.

You can go right up to the ride to watch, and there is a clear view of people’s faces as they whiz by. Loud pop music blasts from the speakers, and the Goliath ride is located right in the center of the carnival area.

It’s really fun, but can get a bit repetitive.

4. Wave Swinger

Cost: 5 tickets

Height requirement: 44 inches

Press Democrat intern Julia Green says this one has been her personal favorite since she was a kid. The ride features swings that go up and down and spin around quickly — it’s like a carousel in the air.

Don’t let the long lines deter you: The wait isn’t bad because there are plenty of seats on the ride.

“It felt like you were gonna die, but I loved it,” said fellow rider Zoe Bergman, 8.

3. The Scrambler

Cost: 4 tickets

Height requirement: 48 inches

Must have two people to ride.

This is a solid choice — and one that has typically been a popular mainstay at carnivals.

The main frame spins as each arm of seats spins independently, creating a feeling of funky flight. Another spinning ride, but this one is a bit more mellow, so I think it would be good for younger kids or older adults.

I recommend starting off with this one, because it will get your blood pumping, though it isn’t too vomit inducing.

2. Viper

Cost: 4 tickets

Height requirement: 42 inches

This one rules. It spins you around as your car spins around too, plus it pitches and thrusts you upside down and in all directions.

Its open-air design allows riders to experience spectacular twirling views. Not recommended if you don’t like abrupt changes in direction or spinning.

1. Zipper

Cost: 5 tickets

Height requirement: 54 inches

Must have two people to ride.

Judging from the line to get on, this eye-catching ride was definitely one of the most popular.

While the “cages” holding two passengers each rise and descend on a tower boom, each spin independently and the entire boom turns, too. People of all ages seemed to love the free-spinning coffin-shaped cages hanging from a rotating track.

This one would be great for daredevils, maybe not so great if you get nauseous. I advise you to avoid eating funnel cake before this one.

Overall, the day spent sizing up the fair’s amusements was filled with screams, laughter and fun.There was a ride for everyone, whether you wanted to take it slow or get that butterfly-in-your-stomach feeling.

Editorial intern Julia Green contributed reporting.

You can reach Press Democrat editorial intern Kylie Lawrence at kylie.lawrence@pressdemocrat.com.