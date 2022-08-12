Rape reported on Stanford University campus

Officials at Stanford University are investigating a reported rape near an on-campus dormitory this week.

According to the community crime alert, a mandated reporter — often a healthcare provider who is legally required to report a suspected rape — told police that a woman reported being assaulted Tuesday at about 5 p.m. near Wilbur Hall. The woman reported that a man grabbed her in an unspecified parking lot near Wilbur Hall, then took her to a restroom, where he raped her, according to an update from police.

The woman did not identify the suspect but said she has seen him on campus before, the update said. She described him as a 6-foot tall, thin man with brown eyes and a faded beard. No clothing details were provided.

The Stanford Department of Public Safety asks anyone with information to call campus police at 650-723-9633.

In San Diego, police have completed a months-long criminal investigation into an allegations that a group of San Diego State University football players raped a high school girl at an off-campus party last fall. That case, for which some criticized campus officials for their limited response, is now under review by prosecutors for potential charges.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, the National Sexual Assault Hotline can be reached at 800-656-467 or online at online.rainn.org. Officials at Stanford said anyone can find resources at sexualviolencesupport.stanford.edu.