Rare green-and-white chimera redwood tree surviving after move, but needs caretakers

Wanted: Tree lovers to adopt ultra-rare coast redwood tree that was displaced from its original home. Low maintenance. Serious inquiries only. No looky-loos.

An unusual green-and-white chimera redwood that was transplanted in 2014 to make way for the SMART railroad tracks in Cotati has survived and appears to be healthy, but the passion to save it from the chainsaw has faded in the ensuing seven years.

At the time, Tom Stapleton, a former Sonoma County arborist who now lives in Amador County, rallied Cotati historian Prue Draper and other preservationists and scientists to convince SMART that the tree was scientifically important enough to be saved.

The rail agency initially planned to cut down the 50-plus foot tree because it was too close to the tracks that run through Cotati and would have run afoul of federal safety rules.

In a dramatic and complex move, contractors dug up the tree, plopped it on a flatbed truck, moved it gingerly across the street and 450 feet south into a field owned by SMART, safely out of the way of the speeding commuter train that would soon come.

It was replanted, the soil around it amended and a drip water system installed.

At the time, those involved in the transplant said a plaque or some kind of interpretive display explaining the tree and its saga was envisioned.

But that’s never happened.

The tree — then 56-feet tall — stands quietly to the east of the tracks south of the Cotati SMART station, anonymous to most people.

Stapleton checks on the tree a couple times a year, he said last week, but no one has taken it on as unofficial guardians since Draper died four years ago and others moved on after the initial hubbub of saving and moving the behemoth.

SMART owns the land and officially maintains it, agency spokesman Matt Stevens said. That amounts to making sure the area is mowed and the watering system operates.

The unusual tree is called a chimera because it exhibits both albino and normal green foliage from separate sets of DNA. Arborists who study such chlorophyll-deficient redwoods say the tree may be one of only about 10 chimeras in existence, and possibly the only mature specimen producing male and female cones — a potentially invaluable scientific resource.

Stapleton studies the rare trees, whose locations are sometimes kept secret from the public so people don’t damage them.

Cotati activists raised alarms about the tree being on SMART’s literal chopping block in March 2014 and pushed back against an initial rail agency arborist report that didn’t account for the tree’s unusual DNA.

The agency doubted the tree would survive a transplant and noted that it would be expensive for them to move from its stand between a block wall and the railroad tracks.

The city of Cotati offered to take custody of the tree and plant it in a field across from City Hall, but SMART determined it couldn’t be transported to the site safely — mostly because the tree would have to be moved upright and dozens of power lines would have had to be disconnected and reconnected.

By July, the rail agency decided it was feasible to move the tree across East Cotati Avenue and about 450 feet south on a large field adjacent to the planned station platform.

The tree, which neighbors said has been there since at least 1947, is one of only 10 known coast redwoods that exhibit green and white foliage on the same branch. A chimera is a subset of an albino redwood that exhibits traits of albinism while also showing normal green foliage.

After months of discussion and a week of prep work to transport it, a huge crane lifted the tree using straps linked under the tree’s mesh-encased root ball and moved it to a waiting truck. Dozens of engineers and construction workers cleared a path for it, moving power, cable and utility lines so the move could proceed safely.

The 90,000-pound tree showed no signs of tilting out of balance as the truck driver slowly moved his unusual cargo across the street, bumped heavily over a curb and into the field where it was re-planted in a 20-foot square hole.

The move was said to cost about $150,000, borne by SMART with some help from the city of Cotati.

Some new research suggests environmental factors like metals in the soil can change a tree’s DNA, causing the chimerism.

Stapleton visits the tree a couple times a year, he said, and said the tree is in good condition, but isn’t thriving.

“I’m not saying it’s great, but it’s not bad,” he said. “The site is not ideal. It’s in a bowl and the roots don’t get enough oxygen.”

The soil has been amended but it still needs irrigation, which he’d eventually like to see the tree live without.

“It’s getting close to the 10-year-mark and it’s still not weaned off water,” he said. “So it may need some TLC.”

Stapleton would like to see someone, maybe from Cotati’s historical society or another community group, take unofficial guardianship of the tree to make sure it thrives.

SMART spokesman Stevens said there’s a balance to that idea.

“We keep an eye out for it and support the infrastructure around it,” he said. “But we don’t want people to trample the soil around it. We need to keep the soil around it soft.

“We were happy to relocate the tree. We understood how important it was to the community. It was a no-brainer to do once we could transplant it.”

The city of Cotati, too, has no plans to erect any signage or educational materials at the tree’s site — or use it as a tourist attraction for the town.

“We have a picture of it here in City Hall,” said City Manager Damien O’Bid. “We talk to people about it, but it’s not a tourist site.

“When people ask about it, we talk to them. But for the general public, we don’t put it out like ‘Everyone go check it out.’ It’s largely to protect the tree from damage or vandalism. We don’t want that.”

Stevens said he hopes people can enjoy the tree from afar: “The best way to see the tree is to ride the train.”

