Rare leopard cub makes debut at Santa Barbara Zoo

SANTA BARBARA — A rare Amur leopard cub has made her public debut at the Santa Barbara Zoo.

The cub, named Marta, spent about an hour in her outdoor habitat Thursday morning, KSBY-TV reported.

Marta was born in August and had remained off exhibit since then to bond with her mother.

Amur leopards are native to northeast Asia and are critically endangered, according to the World Wildlife Fund.

They are also known as the Far East leopard, the Manchurian leopard or the Korean leopard.