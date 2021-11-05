Subscribe

Rare leopard cub makes debut at Santa Barbara Zoo

ASSOCIATED PRESS
November 5, 2021, 1:30PM

SANTA BARBARA — A rare Amur leopard cub has made her public debut at the Santa Barbara Zoo.

The cub, named Marta, spent about an hour in her outdoor habitat Thursday morning, KSBY-TV reported.

Marta was born in August and had remained off exhibit since then to bond with her mother.

Amur leopards are native to northeast Asia and are critically endangered, according to the World Wildlife Fund.

They are also known as the Far East leopard, the Manchurian leopard or the Korean leopard.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette