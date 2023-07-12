Sonoma State University’s police department is looking to improve accountability by leveraging technology to solicit feedback from those who interact with police officers.

A new application called Guardian Score aims to offer the campus community a convenient way to leave feedback about their interactions with law enforcement. The two came together this past year, and now the University Police Department carries around business cards with QR codes and encourages the people they have interactions with to rate their experiences.

“The big thing for us is, we were trying to find a way to communicate. We were trying to find another way to engage our community and then get real-time feedback,” said Sonoma State Police Chief Nader Oweis about the program, which was implemented in 2022. Oweis described some apprehension from his officers at first, but said they have since fully jumped on board.

“These QR codes are a great way for the citizens of our community to reach out and express both their gratitude and concerns from the interactions with us,” said Sonoma State police Sgt. Jason Hight. “I also believe that it gives citizens hope that they will be listened to and that their opinions matter.”

This anonymous, one-time survey consists of 12 questions and also includes a text box for comments. After providing the date and nature of the interaction, the questions ask about rating the police officers’ communication and listening skills. At the end, prompts also ask the survey taker’s race and ethnicity, age and gender.

The UPD now enjoys reading the feedback and learning from their interactions. One example of feedback Hight received from a citizen said, “Professional, told me clearly what I did wrong, very calm and collected.”

As of late April, the police department has an average score of 4.9 out of 5. They have received 135 surveys over the preceding four months.

“I actually was not aware that the police carry QR codes, though I do think that is useful in regard to how the public perceives and interacts with law enforcement,” said third-year geography, environment and planning major Andres Serrano, suggesting that students may not be familiar with police efforts to gather feedback about people’s experiences with campus police.

The Guardian Score application is the result of a collaboration between police officers and software engineers who wanted to create a convenient way for law enforcement agencies to collect data and utilize it to inform the way they interact with their communities.

Sonoma State initially tried out the service from August to November 2022, and the success of the program led the university to sign a yearlong contract. The Washington Post reported that two other universities —Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, and Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania — also piloted the program this past year. Oweis said that other schools within the CSU system are now looking to implement it, as well.

Law enforcement agencies have attempted to gain feedback from their respective communities for some time, whether through a survey link on their websites or randomized surveys of those who have had previous run-ins with the police. As stated on its website, “Guardian Score is a survey solution designed to help police administrations use real-time data analytics and insights to understand how their police officers treat community members.”

Hight explained that Guardian Score allows citizens’ voices to be heard and believes that this program may “make some positive changes in the overall way police officers interact with citizens.”

Rosie Padilla graduated in 2023 with a degree in communications, minoring in women and gender studies, from Sonoma State University and is a member of EdSource’s California Student Journalism Corps.