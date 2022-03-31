Rattlesnakes are being seen uncommonly early around the Bay Area

Stumbling upon a rattlesnake while hiking has always been a hazard from late April onward in the Bay Area, but the effects of climate change and the historic drought in the region has seen the venomous snakes and their vibrating tails hit the trails in March this year.

By mid-month, photos of rattlesnakes appeared on hikers' social media — not only in the wilderness, but some in suburban neighborhoods and at least one near downtown Walnut Creek.

On March 11, Twitter user Brian Yuen posted a video of two slithering rattlers in the East Bay. "Time to be a little more cautious on your dog walks, hikes, and runs if you are in rattlesnake country," Yuen wrote. "Spotted these two right next to the trail in Contra Costa County."

Time to be a little more cautious on your dog walks, hikes, and runs if you are in rattlesnake country. Spotted these two right next to the trail in Contra Costa County. #respect #rattler #snakes #walnutcreek pic.twitter.com/hu4D71YX6c — brian yuen (@newsfroggie) March 11, 2022

The Bay Area's Mediterranean-like climate has warmed significantly due to climate change. The California Energy Commission found that the average maximum temperature in the region increased by 1.7 degrees from 1950 to 2005. That study, published in 2018, reported that "even with substantial global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the coming decades, the Bay Area will likely see a significant increase in temperature by mid-century."

While rattlesnakes are most numerous in the grasslands of the Southwest and Mexico (Arizona has 13 endemic species of rattlesnake, more than any other state), the reptiles are found across the entire Bay Area.

On March 19, Clayton resident Janet Keane and husband Michael spotted a young rattlesnake on the northern slopes of Mount Diablo.

"We've seen them before, but never this early," Keane said. "I spotted a baby in the trail all curled up. We figured we could just jump over it, and then I remembered where there is a baby, there is probably a momma and siblings about. So we turned around and high-tailed it out of there."

While rattlesnakes are endemic to the Bay Area, last month a non-native boa constrictor alarmed a hiker in the East Bay. That snake was presumed to have escaped captivity and has not yet been recovered.

Peter J. Flowers, wildlife hospital and rehabilitation manager at Walnut Creek's Lindsay Wildlife Experience, confirmed it's early for rattlesnakes to be so active.

"Historically for our area, it is generally closer to the last half of April and into May before they become more active, but in our evolving climate here they can, and do, become active during warmer cycles of weather, like what we have been experiencing this week," Flowers said. "This is generally true of all of the species of snake that inhabit our region."

As the springtime temperatures increase, the sun will warm the cold-blooded reptiles and increase sightings across the Bay Area. Flowers had some tips for those coming in contact with rattlesnakes.

"Rattlesnakes are generally not aggressive unless provoked and, contrary to popular belief, they do not always rattle before striking," he said. "When walking in a natural area avoid walking — or walking your dog — in tall grass or places where you cannot see the ground. They may also be hiding under brush, rocks and branches so it is best to leave these things undisturbed. Dogs should be on a leash."

"If you see one on a path, walk around and leave alone and warn others around you. Do not try to move the snake," Flowers added. "If you have one in your yard you can contact a snake removal service that will find it a new home. If you or a pet are bitten do not attempt things like tourniquet or attempt to remove the venom by any method. Seek medical or veterinary attention as soon as possible."

Bay City News contributed to this report.