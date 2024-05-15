It’s rattlesnake season in Sonoma County. Here’s what to do if you see or hear one

Carl Merner has been coming to his vacation home in the east Santa Rosa neighborhood of Rincon Valley every spring for at least 24 years. The longtime Hawaii resident and his wife love the rolling hills, the mild climates and the peace of the area.

But, this year, Merner said he has been inundated with a noisy and dangerous neighbor; rattlesnakes.

“My recollection is we see them when the weather heats up, I have never seen them this early,” he said in a phone interview earlier this month. And he said he’s never seen so many.

Merner and his wife ran into three snakes on a recent hike around their Santa Rosa home, and encountered two more the next day. For Merner, who said he’s allergic to rattlesnake venom, the sightings are unnerving.

“By and large we’re trying to support the wildlife up here, but on the other hand you can’t have kids and dogs running around with these guys,” Merner said.

Sonoma County Regional Parks is not reporting an increased number of rattlesnake sightings or unusual activity so far this year, though department public information officer Ariana Reguzzoni said Wednesday that snakes do come out when the weather warms up. Snakes are most active between April and October, she said.

While the agency said it’s “rare” for a rattlesnake to bite a person and “extremely rare” for someone to die from a bite, Reguzzoni said that rangers, other parks staff and some hikers do report seeing rattlesnakes each year along park trails or in regions that feature grasslands, woodlands and rocky areas.

On its website, the agency shares information by Stephen Nett, a Bodega Bay-based naturalist, writer and speaker, about what to do if you encounter a rattlesnake.

A rattlesnake can be identified by a distinctive triangular shaped head, large scales, and its namesake rattle at end of it's the tail.

While the snake will use its rattle as a warning when threatened, they may not take the time to rattle if they’re suddenly startled, Reguzzoni emphasized. They can also lose their rattle, so it is best to identify them by sight rather than relying on the sound, she said.

If you see a rattlesnake on the trail, back away. Do not wave things at them or try to push them off the trail.

Additionally, don’t bother shouting at the snake. They don’t have external ears, but they will feel vibrations, and may move away if you stomp your feet.

If a snake won’t move off the trail, Nett advised you wait or turn back, don’t try stepping over the snake, they can lunge about two-thirds of their body length. If you try to go around it, stay as far away as possible and keep your eyes on the snake, they can move quickly.

Other tips to keep from being bitten include staying on trails, avoiding tall grass, wearing long pants and sturdy shoes and being careful about grabbing what looks like sticks or branches in lakes or rivers, as rattlesnakes can swim.

If a snake bites you, its important to get help as quickly as possible. The snake’s venom causes painful swelling, bruising and tissue damage and can be lethal after several hours if not treated with antivenom drugs.

If you are far from help, use your phone to call 911 and follow instructions given. Otherwise, walk to the nearest phone signal. It’s better to move toward help than wait, if you’re uncertain when help may come.

It is s also important to stay calm, a higher heart rate will cause the venom to spread in the bloodstream more quickly, Nett wrote.

Other things to remember: Do not apply a tourniquet or cut the bite to get the venom out. Do not apply ice or drink alcohol. Remove rings, watches or bands that may restrict swelling.

For more information, go to parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov.