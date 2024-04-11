Reaction to the death of O.J. Simpson after prostate cancer. He was 76. Simpson’s family announced the news on his X account. Relatives said he died Wednesday.

“O.J. Simpson was the first player to reach a rushing mark many thought could not be attained in a 14-game season when he topped 2,000 yards. His on-field contributions will be preserved in the hall’s archives in Canton, Ohio.” — Pro Football Hall of Fame President Jim Porter, in a statement.

“He died without penance. We don’t know what he has, where it is or who is in control. We will pick up where we are and keep going with it.” — David Cook, a San Francisco attorney for the Goldman family who has been seeking since 2008 to collect the civil judgment in the Ron Goldman case, in a statement.

“Good Riddance #OJSimpson” — Caitlyn Jenner, on X.

“I’m sad because, when people die you go `Oh, God, that’s terrible.’ But what happened to him, and maybe he brought it upon himself, but he was an icon in the nation. And he meant a lot (to) people doing those commercials. He did a lot for the Black race even though he didn’t know it. He wasn’t Muhammad Ali or anything, but he was doing things for athletes and not just Black athletes, but he kicked us into a really big thing. That’s what I think of him. He was a groundbreaker.” — Joe DeLamielleure, Hall of Fame offensive lineman, Simpson teammate in Buffalo, by phone to The Associated Press.

“The Heisman Trophy Trust mourns the passing of 1968 Heisman Trophy winner OJ Simpson. We extend our sympathy to his family.” — Official Heisman Trophy account on X.

