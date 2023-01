Robert Delgado and Martin van den Akker go clear storm drains to help ease flooding, Monday morning, Jan. 9, 2023. (Kelly Campbell-van Den Akker)

Robert Delgado and Martin van den Akker go clear storm drains to help ease flooding, Monday morning, Jan. 9, 2023. (Kelly Campbell-van Den Akker)

Fitch Mountain in Healdsburg taken Sun. Jan. 8, 2023. (Courtesy: Tom Rennie / Windsor)

Cemetery monument knocked over by the roots of a storm-toppled tree at Santa Rosa Rural Cemetery. Jan. 5, 2023. (Jonathan Quandt)

Flooded trail at Spring Lake Park, Santa Rosa. (Denise Mueller)

A Black-crowned Night-Heron looks for a meal in the high waters of Santa Rosa Creek. (Luann Udell)

Pond C at Foothill Regional Park, Windsor. Mon. Jan. 9, 2023. (Liz Lawson)

