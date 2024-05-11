Readers across Sonoma County and the North Bay looked to the skies late Friday and early Saturday to get a glimpse of the aurora — the luminous northern lights — that appeared over the region due to a rare solar storm.

Press Democrat photographer Kent Porter captured the dazzling sight as seen over the Mayacamas Mountains, Lake Sonoma, the Hopland grade and elsewhere.

Did you see the northern lights from the North Bay? Share your photos at onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com. Please include your name and when and where you took the photos.