Ready for the final pour as work nears completion on Windsor roundabout

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
August 29, 2022, 4:27PM
The sixth and final stage of creating a traffic circle at the intersection of Windsor River Road and Windsor Road, west of Highway 101, continued Monday as workers poured and smoothed concrete.

The city built the roundabout to accommodate the incoming SMART train and to ease traffic congestion and improve safety for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

The project called for new sidewalks, storm drain pipes and concrete curbs, as well as realigned crosswalks.

Work began August 23, 2021, and required the closing of roads and vehicle detours during months of construction.

