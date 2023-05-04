READY report: One in 5 Sonoma County children are ready for kindergarten. Here are some solutions

Public transitional kindergartens ― a step between preschool and kindergarten aimed primarily at 4-year-olds ― are popping up throughout Sonoma County, providing an option for families of all income levels to get their young ones ready to begin kindergarten.|
ALANA MINKLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 4, 2023, 9:13AM
Kindergarten readiness resources for parents and teachers

SCOE: Transitional kindergartens options in Sonoma County can be found at the Office of Education’s website. SCOE also lists transitional kindergarten resources here: https://bit.ly/3VsSDCE.

First 5 Sonoma County: has a list of child care and early education resources for parents: https://bit.ly/3ARYLLb

Head Start: Operated by the Community Action Partnership Sonoma County, there are 13 centers to provide families with a strong foundation for school readiness, including literacy programs, mental health services and prenatal support and inclusion for children with disabilities. Visit: https://bit.ly/40XS4BW

Pasitos Playgroups: This playgroup is run by CAP Sonoma and is designated for 18 months to 4-year-olds, with a focus on fun and school readiness. Visit: https://bit.ly/412vVT0.

The Consultation Project: This is a free and confidential consultation for child care providers and preschool teachers serving children 0-5 who have not yet begun kindergarten. Consultants include mental health clinicians, early childhood education specialists, early interventionists, occupational therapists and parent educators. Visit: https://bit.ly/3HELPMm

The Teaching Pyramid: This framework is meant to promote social and emotional development, created by California educators to address children’s behavioral issues. Visit: cainclusion.org/teachingpyramid

Buzzing with energy, transitional kindergartners at Austin Creek Elementary School call out rhyming words starting with different letters as they learn the alphabet with their teacher, Virginia Pressler.

“I think they’re ready for kindergarten!” Ms. Pressler proclaims, warmly praising the children.

Public transitional kindergartens ― a step between preschool and kindergarten aimed primarily at 4-year-olds ― are popping up throughout Sonoma County, providing an option for families of all income levels to get their young ones ready to begin kindergarten.

According to a new study, only one in five Sonoma County children were ready for kindergarten last fall, reflecting socio-economic and racial gaps that have continued to widen in the past six years.

The staggering statistic marks a 31% decrease in kindergarten readiness from the previous year and 41% from 2016, according to the latest READY report from the county Department of Human Services.

READY, or Road to Early Achievement and Development for Youth, is an initiative led by the Human Services department and funded by the First 5 Sonoma County Commission, a nonprofit organization funded by a state tobacco tax.

The report found that disruptions and traumatic events that have unfolded since 2016, including wildfires, evacuations and the pandemic, have had adverse effects on many Sonoma County families, affecting childhood development and the ability to do well in school.

Adding to the issue was the loss of child care options for thousands of parents, whether because of wildfires or economic fallout from the pandemic, said Angie Dillon-Shore, executive director of First 5 Sonoma County.

Ms. Pressler’s bouncy group of transitional kindergartners were born amid the 2017 fires. For many in the Rincon Valley school, it’s their first time learning in a group setting. So for an educator of 25 years, her priority is to teach them “how to do school,” she said.

That includes soft skills such as learning how to share, waiting their turn and communicating on a basic level.

“It might seem loud and busy,” Pressler said as she quickly transitioned the kids into groups, some building with blocks and toys or doing kindergarten worksheets with a teacher, while others danced to get their “wiggles out.”

“But we have to meet them where they are,” she said. Though it requires a lot of energy and patience, it’s rewarding.

Across the county, teachers are learning how to meet kids where they are.

Tiffany Millea, a kindergarten teacher at Proctor Terrace Elementary School in Santa Rosa, said many of the kids are coming out of the pandemic lacking basic social skills and literacy. Many are not able to sit and listen to a story, be in a group and not shout out. They’re less captivated by a book and much more willing to pay attention when it’s a video on a screen, she said, which is not her preferred teaching method.

The reality is, Millea said, educators have needed to change their expectations of the kindergartners to get them ready to read in first grade.

“They’re very sweet and nice ― they just don’t understand group settings,“ Millea said. “I couldn’t get through one sentence without being interrupted in the very beginning.”

Children’s readiness to enter kindergarten is strongly correlated with long-term school success, higher earning potential and improved health, according to research presented in the county’s report.

Holly Fox, a Healdsburg mother of two, said COVID-19 presented a major challenge to socialization for her children, one of whom entered kindergarten this year.

“It’s almost embarrassing, but I would say, in general, both my children including my preschooler watched significantly more amounts of TV in the first year of COVID as a coping mechanism for our family with two working parents,” she said. They were isolated from their peers and in an environment were both parents were stressed out.

Her older child struggled more emotionally while, thankfully, her younger child seems to be adjusting to kindergarten well, Fox said. But she knows that’s not the case for all young children.

Barriers to readiness

Barriers to readiness include poverty, lack of access to learning opportunities that reflect their culture and language, the high cost of quality child care and lack of internet access.

Another predictor of school readiness, according to the report, is family income.

Children in families with incomes of $100,000 or above were more than twice as likely to be ready for kindergarten than children in families with incomes of $34,999 or less.

Brulene Zanutto, the young learners program specialist at the Sonoma County Office of Education, said all Sonoma County families have been experiencing additional stress, particularly low-income families and families of color.

Among concerns about family health, juggling dual incomes, or whatever challenges it may be, for many guardians “it has been difficult to provide the attention they would want to provide for their kiddos,“ she said.

That family stress, along with the lack of affordable preschool options, has had an impact on children’s development, and social and emotional well-being, which is causing issues in classrooms.

Latino, Black and Indigenous children are especially struggling to be ready for kindergarten.

Readiness in Sonoma County is measured by an assessment taken by teachers among eight school districts during the first four weeks of the school year. They score the students’ proficiency in categories such as engaging in cooperative play or recognizing shapes.

Over the last six years, an average of 26% of Latino children, 33% of Black children and 33% of Native American children were ready for kindergarten in Sonoma County.

In comparison, 42% of white children, 50% of Asian children and 58% of Pacific Islander children were ready for school.

Research demonstrates how institutionalized discrimination based on race is detrimental to early childhood development and creates systemic barriers to resources, said Dillon-Shore, First 5 Sonoma County’s executive director.

“But those are really at the root of the causes of most disparities in children's health and well-being, including readiness to succeed in kindergarten,” she said, adding that poverty’s affects, including food and housing insecurity and parental stress, are closely tied to children’s social-emotional and cognitive development.

Solutions

The state’s rollout of transitional kindergarten is one of the biggest tools to improve kindergarten readiness, with others being increased preschool opportunities and parental teaching.

The READY report found that children who attended early childhood education programs such as preschool were almost twice as likely to be ready for kindergarten as children who lacked early learning opportunities.

Beginning this fall, California children who turn 5 between Sept. 2 and April 2 will be eligible for transitional kindergarten at no cost.

By Fall 2024, children whose fifth birthday is between Sept. 2 and June 2 will be eligible. Finally, the public school transitional kindergarten program will be available to all 4-year-olds by the 2025 school year.

Transitional kindergarten “really made a big difference for my youngest,” said Fox, the Healdsburg mother. "I think every kid is different, but my daughter is pretty social. And so she really thrives in an environment where she's able to connect with her peers more.”

Head Start, a federally funded preschool program also provides free support for families, as well the California State Preschool Program, which is free or low cost.

Parents also play a critical role in preparing children for school, said Dillon-Shore.

Access to quality early child care, language development activities such as the reading, singing and playing, and nurturing relationships that can mitigate early trauma will all improve kindergarten readiness.

“For government and community-based organizations, policies supporting family economic mobility, asset-building and power-building opportunities for Black, Latinx and Indigenous/Native American parents will also help children thrive,” Dillon-Shore said in a county news release.

Even a structured once-a-week playgroup can be helpful to their social development, Dillon-Shore said.

The Pasitos Playgroups, run by the Community Action Partnership of Sonoma County, a Santa Rosa-based nonprofit, is a good option for 18 months to 4-year-olds, she said.

A language-rich environment is also key. Reading to kids is “an amazing opportunity” or even just make sure to have frequent conversations with them, Dillon-Shore said.

Millea, a kindergarten teacher, said it helps immensely when parents are willing to work with their kid’s teacher to progress their learning. It also helps to bring kids to school on time, as tardiness this year has been high, she added.

Millea said on a school system-level, she wishes to see lower class sizes and teacher aids for kindergarten teachers, to give kids the higher level of attention they’re needing now.

“I think it's that it's important for us all to remember that (the READY data) is indicative of what they've been experiencing in their young life,” Dillon-Shore said. “They have very young nervous systems and so the it's not as easy for them to self-regulate to understand and manage their emotions. So, as the adults in the room, it's up to us to meet them where they're at, and support them in learning the tools and strategies that they can use to begin to grow.”

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8531 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.

