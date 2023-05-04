The Teaching Pyramid : This framework is meant to promote social and emotional development, created by California educators to address children’s behavioral issues. Visit: cainclusion.org/teachingpyramid

The Consultation Project: This is a free and confidential consultation for child care providers and preschool teachers serving children 0-5 who have not yet begun kindergarten. Consultants include mental health clinicians, early childhood education specialists, early interventionists, occupational therapists and parent educators. Visit: https://bit.ly/3HELPMm

Pasitos Playgroups: This playgroup is run by CAP Sonoma and is designated for 18 months to 4-year-olds, with a focus on fun and school readiness. Visit: https://bit.ly/412vVT0 .

Head Start: Operated by the Community Action Partnership Sonoma County, there are 13 centers to provide families with a strong foundation for school readiness, including literacy programs, mental health services and prenatal support and inclusion for children with disabilities. Visit: https://bit.ly/40XS4BW

First 5 Sonoma County: has a list of child care and early education resources for parents: https://bit.ly/3ARYLLb

SCOE: Transitional kindergartens options in Sonoma County can be found at the Office of Education’s website . SCOE also lists transitional kindergarten resources here: https://bit.ly/3VsSDCE .

Buzzing with energy, transitional kindergartners at Austin Creek Elementary School call out rhyming words starting with different letters as they learn the alphabet with their teacher, Virginia Pressler.

“I think they’re ready for kindergarten!” Ms. Pressler proclaims, warmly praising the children.

Public transitional kindergartens ― a step between preschool and kindergarten aimed primarily at 4-year-olds ― are popping up throughout Sonoma County, providing an option for families of all income levels to get their young ones ready to begin kindergarten.

According to a new study, only one in five Sonoma County children were ready for kindergarten last fall, reflecting socio-economic and racial gaps that have continued to widen in the past six years.

The staggering statistic marks a 31% decrease in kindergarten readiness from the previous year and 41% from 2016, according to the latest READY report from the county Department of Human Services.

READY, or Road to Early Achievement and Development for Youth, is an initiative led by the Human Services department and funded by the First 5 Sonoma County Commission, a nonprofit organization funded by a state tobacco tax.

The report found that disruptions and traumatic events that have unfolded since 2016, including wildfires, evacuations and the pandemic, have had adverse effects on many Sonoma County families, affecting childhood development and the ability to do well in school.

Adding to the issue was the loss of child care options for thousands of parents, whether because of wildfires or economic fallout from the pandemic, said Angie Dillon-Shore, executive director of First 5 Sonoma County.

Ms. Pressler’s bouncy group of transitional kindergartners were born amid the 2017 fires. For many in the Rincon Valley school, it’s their first time learning in a group setting. So for an educator of 25 years, her priority is to teach them “how to do school,” she said.

That includes soft skills such as learning how to share, waiting their turn and communicating on a basic level.

“It might seem loud and busy,” Pressler said as she quickly transitioned the kids into groups, some building with blocks and toys or doing kindergarten worksheets with a teacher, while others danced to get their “wiggles out.”

“But we have to meet them where they are,” she said. Though it requires a lot of energy and patience, it’s rewarding.

Across the county, teachers are learning how to meet kids where they are.

Tiffany Millea, a kindergarten teacher at Proctor Terrace Elementary School in Santa Rosa, said many of the kids are coming out of the pandemic lacking basic social skills and literacy. Many are not able to sit and listen to a story, be in a group and not shout out. They’re less captivated by a book and much more willing to pay attention when it’s a video on a screen, she said, which is not her preferred teaching method.

The reality is, Millea said, educators have needed to change their expectations of the kindergartners to get them ready to read in first grade.

“They’re very sweet and nice ― they just don’t understand group settings,“ Millea said. “I couldn’t get through one sentence without being interrupted in the very beginning.”

Children’s readiness to enter kindergarten is strongly correlated with long-term school success, higher earning potential and improved health, according to research presented in the county’s report.

Holly Fox, a Healdsburg mother of two, said COVID-19 presented a major challenge to socialization for her children, one of whom entered kindergarten this year.

“It’s almost embarrassing, but I would say, in general, both my children including my preschooler watched significantly more amounts of TV in the first year of COVID as a coping mechanism for our family with two working parents,” she said. They were isolated from their peers and in an environment were both parents were stressed out.

Her older child struggled more emotionally while, thankfully, her younger child seems to be adjusting to kindergarten well, Fox said. But she knows that’s not the case for all young children.

Barriers to readiness

Barriers to readiness include poverty, lack of access to learning opportunities that reflect their culture and language, the high cost of quality child care and lack of internet access.

Another predictor of school readiness, according to the report, is family income.

Children in families with incomes of $100,000 or above were more than twice as likely to be ready for kindergarten than children in families with incomes of $34,999 or less.

Brulene Zanutto, the young learners program specialist at the Sonoma County Office of Education, said all Sonoma County families have been experiencing additional stress, particularly low-income families and families of color.