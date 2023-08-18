Ready to hit the slopes? These are the dates California ski resorts plan to open

After an epic ski season that stretched into July, ski resorts are closing in on the next winter run, with some planning to open as soon as mid-November.

Palisades Tahoe, one of Lake Tahoe’s largest ski resorts, has set its opening 2023-24 winter date for Wednesday, Nov. 22 — the day before Thanksgiving.

Other ski resorts in Lake Tahoe, the Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood, have also announced their opening dates for this ski season.

Here’s what you need to know.

Palisades Tahoe

To get a head-start on the upcoming ski season, Palisades Tahoe is offering deals for 2023-24 Ikon Pass Holders and those who book by Sept. 8.

Early Booking Offer for winter 2023-24:

Save up to 20% on Slopeside Lodging

Save up to 25% on Mountain Sports School

Save 10% on Demos

Ikon Pass Holder Early Booking Offer:

Save up to 25% on Slopeside Lodging and Mountain Sports School

Save 10% on Demos

Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood

Heavenly and Northstar are set to open Nov. 17, and Kirkwood’s opening date is set for Dec. 1. Dates are subject to date depending on weather conditions, the media officials said.

The 2023/2024 Epic Pass options are now available to purchase. The guests who purchase by Sept. 4 will receive discounted prices. Prices will increase after Labor Day.

More opening dates

According to ski report website OnTheSnow.com, open dates are set for many resorts across the Golden State and parts of Nevada. Here’s the full list, as of Aug. 17:

Tahoe region

Boreal Mountain Resort: Nov. 10

Diamond Peak: Dec. 2

Dodge Ridge: Nov. 10

Donner Ski Ranch: Nov. 11

Heavenly: Nov. 11

Homewood Mountain Resort: Dec. 15

Kirkwood: Nov. 11

Mount Rose-Ski Tahoe: Nov. 10

Northstar California: Nov. 26

Palisades Tahoe: Nov. 17

Sierra-at-Tahoe: Dec. 2

Soda Springs: Nov. 24

Sugar Bowl Resort: Nov. 24

Tahoe Donner: Dec. 8

Northern and Central California

Bear Valley: Dec. 16

June Mountain: Dec. 10

Mammoth Mountain: Nov. 4

Mount Shasta Ski Park: Dec. 9

Ski China Peak: Nov. 11

Yosemite Ski & Snowboard Area: Dec. 22

Southern California

Bear Mountain: Nov. 11

Mountain High: Nov. 18

Mount Baldy: Nov. 24

Snow Summit: Nov. 11

Snow Valley: Dec. 25

Southern Nevada

Lee Canyon: Dec. 9