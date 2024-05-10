You'll soon have to remember to pack a passport when boarding a domestic flight unless you decide to sign up for a REAL ID.

Ahead of the deadline next year, the Department of Motor Vehicles is rallying Californians to bite the bureaucratic bullet and adopt the new ID standards before the Department of Homeland Security begins enforcing the requirement on May 7, 2025. If travelers decide against the ID, they'll have to present their passport even when flying to a domestic destination or when entering certain federal buildings.

The first REAL ID cards were issued in California in 2018, and the DMV said since then over 17.4 million Californians have signed up. The department said in a recent release that nearly 140,000 residents signed up in April 2024. When considering that nearly 40 million Californians were counted in the last census, the REAL ID program is barely winning over half of the state.

Skeptics of the ID have questioned the program since it started rolling out in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The New York Civil Liberties Union called on the New York governor at the time to reject it. The NYCLU characterized it as "the first national identification system in American history" that would "endanger New Yorkers' privacy rights."

California delayed the REAL ID program for years, ostensibly to give the state time to prepare onboarding 27 million drivers, until eventually conceding and announcing a 2020 deadline before requirements kicked in. The deadline was pushed during the pandemic, and now the DMV is sticking with the May 2025 hard stop for travelers to submit themselves to the federal regulation or face another small burden when flying domestically.

The DMV has an online guide for applying for the program. California residents need to present proof of identity, a social security card and two forms proving they are indeed California residents.

That last requirement set the DMV up for an embarrassing mishap in 2018 after the department initially asked for only one form to prove California residency. After 2.3 million Californians signed up in the first year, they learned that the new ID cards didn't actually meet federal standards.