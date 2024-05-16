Haven’t gotten a REAL ID yet? The California Department of Motor Vehicles is reminding residents there is less than a year before you will need one to board a domestic flight or access certain federal facilities without another form of identification.

The requirement for residents in all 50 states, five territories and the District of Columbia kicks in May 7, 2025, according to a May 7 news release from the department.

“With just 12 months left before the REAL ID requirement, now is the time to act. We encourage everyone to avoid the rush and get their REAL ID now,” DMV Director Steve Gordon said in the release.

A REAL ID is not mandatory. According to the DMV website, residents can still travel on domestic flights or enter secure federal facilities as long as they bring a valid U.S. passport, passport card, military ID, enhanced drivers license, or other federally accepted identification along with their non-REAL ID.

The REAL ID does not replace a passport for international travel, the department said.

It is recommended to start the application process online to reduce time spent in a DMV office visit. The application process can be started at REALID.dmv.ca.gov.

At the website, Californians can fill out the application and upload all required documents before visiting the DMV office, in person, to complete the application process. Residents will need to provide one original or certified document as a proof of identity, two proofs of California residency and a Social Security number. Specifications for these documents can be found on the DMV website.

For more information, visit REALID.dmv.ca.gov.