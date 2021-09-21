‘Really grateful we survived’: Sonoma County chefs on what saved them through the pandemic

If restaurateurs were to rate 2020, most of them likely would give the year a big, fat zero. But amid all the stress, roller-coaster regulation changes and on and off openings and closings, many business owners came up with creative solutions to survive.

Here are three restaurant success stories, ranging from upscale to mid-level and bargain dining experiences, that shed a brighter light on 2021.

Barndiva, Healdsburg: ‘Dinners are fully booked most nights’

The sudden pandemic shut down in March 2020 hit the tourist-friendly restaurant hard, owner Jil Hales said, likening the situation to “dropping off a cliff.” Immediately, she and her husband, Geoff Hales, furloughed 35 staff members, retaining a critical core of just 10 employees and switching to takeout and delivery.

Chef de cuisine Jordan Rosas quickly simplified the intricate farm-to-table menu to feature casual food like a cheeseburger and fries, a fried chicken sandwich with kosher pickles and Kewpie mayo, handmade pasta Bolognese and comforting Boeuf Bourguignon with mashed potatoes.

The restaurant also sold craft cocktails after the California Department of Alcohol Beverage Control allowed restaurants to sell spirits for pickup or delivery.

Now, Barndiva is back on track, according to Hales, welcoming back guests for lunch, weekend brunch and dinners inside the chic restaurant, enclosed gardens and street-facing front patio.

“Dinners are fully booked most nights,” Hales said. “At lunch, we try and accept walk-ins if we have space,” she said. Studio Barndiva, a casual offshoot of the restaurant, is holding intimate events for now.

Still, she’s also planning the return of signature events, like The Pink, White and Red collaborative wine parties, an Industry Night with playlists and movies on the wall of the Studio, and a joint ceramic and floral gallery show in the future.

On-again, off-again masking mandates have been a challenge, but Hales has kept reservations limited.

“These days, it’s 50-50 who comes in masked. But because of the staffing shortage that is affecting everyone in the industry, we keep the guest numbers down so we can control the quality,” Hales said.

Staffing problems also mean the menu remains pared-back, but Hales hopes to change that in the coming weeks if she can find more employees.

As the luxury restaurant continues to adjust its operations, Hale sees one benefit from the past year-and-a-half.

“We all saw who showed up in the early, most frightening months of this pandemic — not just in the health care realm but in every essential industry — and now the importance of creating a more equitable work environment has more community support than ever,” she said.

“By shaking up the traditional tipping model and replacing it with our 19 percent service charge, we are now able to cover 100 percent of the health care for all our employees and to increase the pay rate of each hourly employee.”

Many guests also tip generously on top of that charge, she noted.

Barndiva remains a popular destination restaurant for upscale locals and out-of-towners despite the delta variant quashing some restaurant upticks.

“It’s good to hear music and laughter again in the garden, and now, we just want to cook our hearts out,” Hales said.

Details: 231 Center Street, Healdsburg, 707-431-0100, barndiva.com.

Paradise Sushi & Hibachi, Santa Rosa: ‘We could see the light this spring’

Four outdoor hibachis featuring creative cooking shows, sizzling meats and flaming vegetables was Gustavo Martínez’s answer to a 60 percent drop in business during the early days of the pandemic.

Setting up an 800 square-foot tent in the parking lot of his Bennett Valley restaurant with just 15 of his remaining staff, they got inventive, and Martínez said the theatrical effort worked.

Today, his restaurants are operating at about 85 percent of normal capacity. The tent has been taken down, and the chefs are once again doing their magical knife and spatula tricks at full-size indoor hibachi tables.

Martínez “absolutely” credits the outdoor hibachis for boosting business during the darkest times. Diners coming for other meals like tonkatsu and dragon-shaped sushi rolls were paltry at the time, but the grill service attracted more than double his daily numbers.

It took some juggling for the setup team to get there, however.

“We designed the experience with movable grills,” Martínez said. “If we had a party of two where eight would fit, cooking was faster, and we could then move the grill to a new table. By the time we were done cooking for the new table, the party of two had left and would be able to cook again there. We had to make the best of it.”