‘Really grateful we survived’: Sonoma County chefs on what saved them through the pandemic

CAREY SWEET
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 21, 2021, 10:53AM
If restaurateurs were to rate 2020, most of them likely would give the year a big, fat zero. But amid all the stress, roller-coaster regulation changes and on and off openings and closings, many business owners came up with creative solutions to survive.

Here are three restaurant success stories, ranging from upscale to mid-level and bargain dining experiences, that shed a brighter light on 2021.

Barndiva, Healdsburg: ‘Dinners are fully booked most nights’

The sudden pandemic shut down in March 2020 hit the tourist-friendly restaurant hard, owner Jil Hales said, likening the situation to “dropping off a cliff.” Immediately, she and her husband, Geoff Hales, furloughed 35 staff members, retaining a critical core of just 10 employees and switching to takeout and delivery.

Chef de cuisine Jordan Rosas quickly simplified the intricate farm-to-table menu to feature casual food like a cheeseburger and fries, a fried chicken sandwich with kosher pickles and Kewpie mayo, handmade pasta Bolognese and comforting Boeuf Bourguignon with mashed potatoes.

The restaurant also sold craft cocktails after the California Department of Alcohol Beverage Control allowed restaurants to sell spirits for pickup or delivery.

Now, Barndiva is back on track, according to Hales, welcoming back guests for lunch, weekend brunch and dinners inside the chic restaurant, enclosed gardens and street-facing front patio.

“Dinners are fully booked most nights,” Hales said. “At lunch, we try and accept walk-ins if we have space,” she said. Studio Barndiva, a casual offshoot of the restaurant, is holding intimate events for now.

Still, she’s also planning the return of signature events, like The Pink, White and Red collaborative wine parties, an Industry Night with playlists and movies on the wall of the Studio, and a joint ceramic and floral gallery show in the future.

On-again, off-again masking mandates have been a challenge, but Hales has kept reservations limited.

“These days, it’s 50-50 who comes in masked. But because of the staffing shortage that is affecting everyone in the industry, we keep the guest numbers down so we can control the quality,” Hales said.

Staffing problems also mean the menu remains pared-back, but Hales hopes to change that in the coming weeks if she can find more employees.

As the luxury restaurant continues to adjust its operations, Hale sees one benefit from the past year-and-a-half.

“We all saw who showed up in the early, most frightening months of this pandemic — not just in the health care realm but in every essential industry — and now the importance of creating a more equitable work environment has more community support than ever,” she said.

“By shaking up the traditional tipping model and replacing it with our 19 percent service charge, we are now able to cover 100 percent of the health care for all our employees and to increase the pay rate of each hourly employee.”

Many guests also tip generously on top of that charge, she noted.

Barndiva remains a popular destination restaurant for upscale locals and out-of-towners despite the delta variant quashing some restaurant upticks.

“It’s good to hear music and laughter again in the garden, and now, we just want to cook our hearts out,” Hales said.

Details: 231 Center Street, Healdsburg, 707-431-0100, barndiva.com.

Paradise Sushi & Hibachi, Santa Rosa: ‘We could see the light this spring’

Four outdoor hibachis featuring creative cooking shows, sizzling meats and flaming vegetables was Gustavo Martínez’s answer to a 60 percent drop in business during the early days of the pandemic.

Setting up an 800 square-foot tent in the parking lot of his Bennett Valley restaurant with just 15 of his remaining staff, they got inventive, and Martínez said the theatrical effort worked.

Today, his restaurants are operating at about 85 percent of normal capacity. The tent has been taken down, and the chefs are once again doing their magical knife and spatula tricks at full-size indoor hibachi tables.

Martínez “absolutely” credits the outdoor hibachis for boosting business during the darkest times. Diners coming for other meals like tonkatsu and dragon-shaped sushi rolls were paltry at the time, but the grill service attracted more than double his daily numbers.

It took some juggling for the setup team to get there, however.

“We designed the experience with movable grills,” Martínez said. “If we had a party of two where eight would fit, cooking was faster, and we could then move the grill to a new table. By the time we were done cooking for the new table, the party of two had left and would be able to cook again there. We had to make the best of it.”

Several times over the worst of the pandemic, Martínez considered giving up on the grill as well as his other three Paradise Sushi locations at Santa Rosa’s Railroad Square, Rohnert Park, and Petaluma.

“I thought about it many times for weeks and months,” he said. “But we were able to breath at the end of each day, and that gave us hope.”

Holding on was essential to the entrepreneur, who moved from Mexico to Lake Tahoe in 1996 and then worked as head chef for 14 years at Hiroshi Hayacawa’s popular Hiro Sushi in Kings Beach. Martinez sold his truck, many possessions, and land in Mexico to fund his first restaurant, Paradise Sushi in Petaluma.

So, until business improved in April, Martinez counted on out-of-the-box, or in his case, inside-the-tent thinking.

“We could see the light this spring,” Martínez said. Though success seemed far away as the pandemic raged on, “we finally, slowly managed to reach it,” he said.

Details: 4100 Montgomery Drive, Ste. C Santa Rosa, 707-539-9188, paradisesushi.net.

El Paisa Restaurant, Rohnert Park: ‘It was scary, and we were losing a lot of money’

Miguel Canseco of Taqueria El Paisa rescued his taqueria and food truck businesses in Rohnert Park and the Roseland neighborhood of Santa Rosa with tacos in a pizza box.

The idea was simple: Family-style packs of 15 tacos for people sheltering-in-place, delivered for $60.

“It was really scary. Those first three months (of the pandemic) I really considered closing. Business dropped 95 percent, and we were losing a lot of money,” Canseco said.

“People love the concept of ordering a pizza taco box,” said Canseco. “The first day we posted it on Facebook, we sold over 300. It was incredible. All deliveries,” he said.

Soon, Canseco hired two people just to handle deliveries. “We started making better sales on that fourth month, and by the fifth month, we were selling more food than what we were selling before the pandemic.”

The concept was and continues to be so well-received that his restaurants are doing better than ever.

Customers can get any combination of taco flavors, including El Paisa’s signature taco al vapor, a barbacoa recipe from Canseco’s father in Oaxaca. The beef is baked for hours, then marinated and steamed for a rich texture and deep flavor.

A craze for quesabirria tacos, the now hugely popular creation of birria-style beef folded into a tortilla with melted cheese and served with a side of consommé for dipping, have also been a boon.

“This was the item that saved us,” he said. “We posted a video on Facebook and got over 40,000 views in a week. We got to the point where 80 percent of our sales were quesabirria tacos. Today, every Mexican restaurant in Sonoma County sells them, but we are very proud of bringing the trend here.”

“Taco Art” has also been a hit. For Valentine’s Day, Canseco’s team formed tacos into a heart shape. For birthdays, they arrange tacos into the shape of birthday numbers. One client also ordered a custom cake covered in ganache and topped with a colorful candy taco.

“I am really grateful we survived. I am also really grateful we live in Sonoma County, where people really help and support each other, really grateful for all the fans that made sure we survived, and grateful for all the employees who choose to stay and work extra hard for the good of El Paisa,” he said.

Details: 157 Southwest Boulevard., Rohnert Park, 707-992-0345. Also 1175 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa, 707-721-9847, elpaisatacos.com.

